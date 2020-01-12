Spanky Burger & Brew Salads Restaurant Review

One of my favorite, friendly dining restaurants is Spanky Burger & Brew at Sixth and Pine in the Sixth Avenue Business District of Tacoma (601 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA 98405). We’re always greeted with a smile. We haven’t tried their brews, but we’ve certainly tried out their burgers.
We usually opt for a salad to accompany our burgers, but this time around Peggy and I both chose salads for lunch. Peg chose the wonderful Asian Chicken Salad with pineapple and lots of crunchy French fried onion bits. A tangy sesame dressing accompanies the salad. The salad is served in a large metal bowl. There was more than enough to suggest a salad dinner or tomorrow’s lunch as well.
This was the first time that our son, Del joined us. He had never been at Spanky’s before and I doubt it will be his last. He chose a roasted chicken burger with French fries. He loved the fries as well as the sandwich AND the strawberry/banana milk shake. Spanky’s is one of the very few places I can get my favorite sweet drink: a chocolate, marshmallow malt. The large size lasts me for an hour. They have a many flavor varieties. Toffee is on my list to try. In season their fruit and berry shakes are scrumptious. It’s worth a trip for our west end home to Spanky’s.
I ordered the roasted chicken salad. It comes with lots of freshly sliced mushrooms and features bleu cheese and bacon. I love their bleu cheese dressing. I always ask for extra because each little tub of dressing contains a good-sized chunk of bleu cheese. I love the tang.
Spanky Burger is always a joy to visit, the food is always great. Visit their website for more information about them and their brews as well – spankyburger.com/
Leave a Reply