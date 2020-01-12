Spanky Burger & Brew Salads Restaurant Review

One of my favorite, friendly dining restaurants is Spanky Burger & Brew at Sixth and Pine in the Sixth Avenue Business District of Tacoma (601 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA 98405). We’re always greeted with a smile. We haven’t tried their brews, but we’ve certainly tried out their burgers.

One of my favorite, friendly dining restaurants is Spanky Burger & Brew.

We usually opt for a salad to accompany our burgers, but this time around Peggy and I both chose salads for lunch. Peg chose the wonderful Asian Chicken Salad with pineapple and lots of crunchy French fried onion bits. A tangy sesame dressing accompanies the salad. The salad is served in a large metal bowl. There was more than enough to suggest a salad dinner or tomorrow’s lunch as well.

Peg chose the wonderful Asian Chicken Salad with pineapple and lots of crunchy French fried onion bits with sesame dressing.

This was the first time that our son, Del joined us. He had never been at Spanky’s before and I doubt it will be his last. He chose a roasted chicken burger with French fries. He loved the fries as well as the sandwich AND the strawberry/banana milk shake. Spanky’s is one of the very few places I can get my favorite sweet drink: a chocolate, marshmallow malt. The large size lasts me for an hour. They have a many flavor varieties. Toffee is on my list to try. In season their fruit and berry shakes are scrumptious. It’s worth a trip for our west end home to Spanky’s.

Our son, Del chose a roasted chicken burger with French fries. He loved the fries as well as the sandwich AND the strawberry/banana milk shake.

I ordered the roasted chicken salad. It comes with lots of freshly sliced mushrooms and features bleu cheese and bacon. I love their bleu cheese dressing. I always ask for extra because each little tub of dressing contains a good-sized chunk of bleu cheese. I love the tang.

I ordered the roasted chicken salad. It comes with lots of freshly sliced mushrooms and features bleu cheese and bacon.

Spanky Burger is always a joy to visit, the food is always great. Visit their website for more information about them and their brews as well – spankyburger.com/

Spanky Burger is always a joy to visit and the food is always great. The friendly crew is always welcoming, too.