Bacon’s Double Take – Double Take

You might have already made a double take at the Suburban Times headlines today. Is it a typo? There are two headlines with almost the same wording. The only difference is the very first word. Apart from that, what’s a double take on a double take? Does it multiply it by two, and should it just be Bacon’s quadruple take? Add it or multiply it with my dear friend Joe Boyle’s article – would it turn this into an octuple or even a hexadecatuple take? Now, I have to make a double take at what I just wrote – did I really?! I, the one who always was and always will be wary of anything math, as in school it often was Greek to me?!

But seriously – Joe and I were having coffee at the Topside Coffee Cabin in Steilacoom with our very inspiring friend Denise the other day, when one idea of Joe’s was followed up by another of mine … and we ended up fist-bumping each other after having piled up more and more of our thoughts into an almost visible heap. This is what we came up with. On top of our usual columns, Joe and I will present you with a monthly double feature called “Double Take”. This is the first one to enlighten you about what “Double Take” is about – hence the bewildering headline “Double Take – Double Take”. And just to make it clear that this is not a mistake of our editor Ben Sclair’s, having published the same article twice, but two distinctly different ones dealing with the same topic from a different angle, we add the author’s last name.

Joe’s and my column “Double Take” will give you two different angles on the same topic. (Photo: Joenas on Unsplash.com)

We might sometimes write on the same concept – then you will be regaled with two different pictures of our choice. Sometimes we might take the same picture and let our thoughts run wild about that. Actually, that was how we came up with the idea. I won’t tell you what photo it was – you’ll see it for yourselves soon enough. But Joe liked it and wanted to write about it just as much as I did. So, we decided let’s do this, both of us, and do it more often, too! Fun.

Every person has their own angle on things and concepts. So why not simply make a point of it? Ouch, is that math again? An angle always ends in a point – so do we, mathematically more correct, make two points of it? And if we put in our two cents on a topic, do we end up with two or with four cents?

Anyhow, be assured that Joe and I take this brand-new column very seriously. We have laid down our own rules in a very businesslike telephone conference. We have asked for our editor’s approval and support. We will confer on a regular basis about topics and formalities. And we will most probably do this at one of Joe’s and my favorite coffee places because that’s where the inspiration came, and you should never change a winning horse – or whatever the adage is.

Of course, we will appreciate your comments on our articles as always. So, please, keep them coming, just like you do with our individual columns. It’s always fun to get a different angle on a topic. Or some additional food for thought. Our world is so big and we often take things for granted while we shouldn’t. Let’s sit back and consider things a bit more thoroughly. Because even if some of our articles might read like fun – in the end they are all products of serious contemplation.

Joe Boyle, author of the Suburban Times’ column “Westside Story”, and Susanne Bacon, novelist and author of the Suburban Times’ column “Across the Fence”, are sharing their thoughts about a variety of topics in their joint project of double features called “Double Take”. Comments are more than welcome, as they know that the world has more than their two angles – the more the merrier.