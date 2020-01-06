Service with a Smile

The last time my cousin Chuck Whitworth was in town, Peg and I treated him and my sister Deedee to dinner at Joeseppi’s. They had driven from Detroit hauling furniture for Chuck’s sister Lindy and her husband in their move to Lakewood. I think we also treated Chuck and his friend, Peggy to dinner at Joeseppi’s on an earlier visit to Tacoma from Arizona. Chuck and Peggy are back in town and wanted to take us out to dinner with Deedee. We had a slight mix-up in restaurants. While Peg and I were sitting at Super Pho in Westgate, Chuck, Peggy, and Deedee were sitting at Joeseppi’s one more shopping center south. I left Peg and drove to Joeseppi’s to find the three of them sitting at a table and sipping either ice tea or sodas. I offered to retrieve Peg and join them, but they said “No” and excused themselves to the hostess, who gracefully declined any charges. Joe Stortini and his staff are such a class act.

Generally, you can count on Joe to welcome you at his restaurant, and the same is true at Souper Pho where the owners either welcome you as you enter or come to your table sometime during the meal to say “hello.”

Good restaurants where the owners don’t welcome you rely on their wait staff to make you feel welcome and comfortable. Restaurants where Peg and I have felt really welcome include Tacoma Szechuan in Lakewood, Giorgio’s in downtown Puyallup, Pacific Grill in downtown Tacoma, The Harvester in the Stadium District, Spanky Burgers on Sixth Avenue, The Pita Pit in Parkland, and It’s Greek 2 Me in Upper Tacoma.

Chuck followed me to Souper Pho and Peg and I introduced Chuck and Peggy to some excellent oriental dishes. Sister Deedee had dined there before with us. Deedee enjoyed her Egg Foo Young, Peggy enjoyed her Hot Sour Soup, and Chuck enjoyed his Souper Bowl. The food was excellent as was the service. We had a super nice time at Souper Pho thanks to Joeseppi’s. We had a wonderful evening laughing at and with each other. Everyone took left-overs home. Thank you Joeseppi’s and Souper Pho for your gracious service, welcoming attitudes, and very tasty food.