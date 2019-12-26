Favorite "Go To" Places

We all have our favorite business places to visit. They know their stuff, they provide great service, and they have really nice people working for them. Top tier places for me are H & L Produce/Tacoma Boys, Pacific Grill, and the Shell Service Station on North Stevens in Tacoma. For keeping me on the road, I love Shell.

Top tier places for me are H & L Produce/Tacoma Boys, Pacific Grill, and the Shell Service Station on North Stevens in Tacoma.

The Shell service station is on a busy North end intersection: Domino’s Pizza to the north, a convenience store and gas station kitty-corner, and a locksmith to the east. I don’t know his last name, but Frank has helped me out numerous times. I usually pay the very, very fair prices for service and then deliver home-made cookies as a giant thank you. My wife Peggy bakes the cookies.

We visited my cousin for dinner a little over a week ago. She came out of her condo and showed me where to park. When I got out of my car she mentioned that my left low-beam light was out. We came home via Steilacoom and University Place because there was less traffic to deal with. As soon as we arrived home, I went to my computer and checked out the replacement bulb and purchased it the next day. After I checked the bulbs I had gone to YouTube to see what was involved in replacing the bulb. It looked like a piece of cake. The piece of cake however disappeared once my meaty paws came into play.

Rag muffins are made with biscuit dough which is cut into strips with sugar and cinnamon and butter rolled into pinwheel shapes and then baked.

The following morning I dropped Peg off for her conditioning class and visited Frank. I watched him as he worked his hands down to the bulb and connector and replaced the bulb which lit up immediately. Next Frank removed a big black box with a filter in it, which allowed him to have greater access. Within minutes everything was back to normal. The charge was less than $25 and I was back on the road and picked up Peg right on time.

Sunday while I yelled and moaned over the Seahawks performance Peg baked “rag muffins.” Rag muffins are made with biscuit dough cut into strips with sugar and cinnamon and butter rolled into pinwheel shapes and then baked. Hot rag muffins with a little more butter are wonderful snacks or dessert. My grandmother passed the recipe down to my mother who passed it down to Peg, who passed it down to our daughter, Andi. Christmas time is baking and sharing time. If you get your own pan of rag muffins you know you’ve done well for the year.

I found Frank working on a pick-up truck for a customer. I presented him with his own batch of rag muffins.

Again I dropped Peg off for conditioning and went directly to the Shell station. I found Frank working on a pick-up truck for a customer. I presented him with his own batch of rag muffins and suggested a cup of coffee and a couple muffins he would be in heaven.

Shell Service Station – 2518 N Stevens Street – 253-759-7021