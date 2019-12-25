Westside Story – A Question of Prayer

As a writer, I have the responsibility and power to distract you from the heavy burden of thinking daily about Pelosi, Trump, and impeachment.

To see if I succeed in taking your mind off politics, please read my next five paragraphs.

Just last week, we met with estate planning lawyer, Bert the Barrister; not to be confused with Bert the Barista. If you want to know the difference, a barrister stirs the legal pot. A barista stirs the coffee pot.

A document included in my estate plan is titled Disposition of Remains. It describes my desire to be cremated upon death, my death, not yours. My will is clear that my wish is not to be fulfilled until I die.

My ashes can then be placed in an urn. The gravedigger, who you my have heard of, comes from a long line of well-known gravediggers, is none other than Digger O’Dell VI.

Joe, going out in style. Looking at the urn, I have to admit, I look better dead than alive.

Digger O’Dell will dig a hole in which my family can place the urn containing my remains. And now for my burning question.

When my friends and family gather for my burial service and peer down upon my remains, is it legal and socially acceptable for them to pray over an ash hole?