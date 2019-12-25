Westside Story – A Question of Prayer

As a writer, I have the responsibility and power to distract you from the heavy burden of thinking daily about Pelosi, Trump, and impeachment.
To see if I succeed in taking your mind off politics, please read my next five paragraphs.
Just last week, we met with estate planning lawyer, Bert the Barrister; not to be confused with Bert the Barista. If you want to know the difference, a barrister stirs the legal pot. A barista stirs the coffee pot.
A document included in my estate plan is titled Disposition of Remains. It describes my desire to be cremated upon death, my death, not yours. My will is clear that my wish is not to be fulfilled until I die.
My ashes can then be placed in an urn. The gravedigger, who you my have heard of, comes from a long line of well-known gravediggers, is none other than Digger O’Dell VI.
Digger O’Dell will dig a hole in which my family can place the urn containing my remains. And now for my burning question.
When my friends and family gather for my burial service and peer down upon my remains, is it legal and socially acceptable for them to pray over an ash hole?
Comments
Jerri Ecclestone says
Too much for my morning brain to process….reading this article when suddenly, “Free Bird ” begins to play! My day is done before it even got started!
Later, gator,
Peace out,
Jerri
Joseph Boyle says
Jerri Ecclestone,
Thanks for responding to my words. I hope you are still laughing.
Joseph Boyle
Joan Campion says
I’m still laughing at that punch line, boy do we ever need a laugh.
Happy and healthy New Year to you
Joseph Boyle says
Joan Campion,
Thanks for commenting.
If my words have seriptiously entered the private confines of your personal home by leaping upon your computer and you enjoyed a laugh and I must say, I am so pleased my words did not create a gaffe.
Joseph Boyle
Alan Hart says
Hmm 2 mugs of coffee, hole in the ground, no one watching,
Yeah I’ll use it!
Joseph Boyle says
Alan,
Always good to hear from you. Thanks for commenting.
Joseph Boyle
P Rose says
“Ash hole” good one! Kinda rhyms with …..?
Joseph Boyle says
P. Rose,
You are right. I never thought of it.
Ash hole does rhyme with Cache hole, a place where you can store stuff, like ashes.
Joseph Boyle
Joan Campion says
Cache hole???? Yeah right 🙂
Dave Shaw says
Alas, poor Digger O’Dell was last seen “shoveling off” in 1957, living the life of Riley somewhere. He was once asked why he was walking in the park. He said he liked to listen to the frogs croak. He preferred speaking Greek and Latin, the dead languages. Keep looking up!
Joseph Boyle says
Dave Shaw,
Thank you for your entertaining and time period comments. Your familiarity with Digger O’Dell and Life of Riley tends to show your age, which must be close to mine.
As you may know, if my references do not have anything to do with Star Wars, many readers will miss the reference and the laugh potential. I am not being critical. It is just that life moves on and history gets dimmer and dimmer unless, of course, you and I make a joint effort to keep history alive.
Nice to hear from you.
Joseph Boyle
Dave Shaw says
I listen almost every day to old time radio (OTR) on the following site:
radio.macinmind.com/web_player.html
There is much variety in the programming, and it’s on 24/7. Right now (1:45) “Space Patrol” is being aired. Westerns will be on at 3:00.
Give it a try. It’s fun.
Peg says
Yes, but maybe we should scatter you…arent you done with buying realestate?
Your loving Sis
Joseph Boyle says
Funny, but you, Sister Margaret, have a point.
Brother Joseph
Mel V says
Dear Joe,
Your article contains excellent humor which appeared at an unsuspecting place and time, so logic would say I was distracted.
On the 5 star rating system I am recommending that you get all 5 stars. You certainly urned it.
Mel Van