Westside Story – X-Ray Vision

Credits: Sidewalk Terminology Research Analyst – Larry King; Professional Thespian – Jimmy Howe; Staged Accident Accomplice – **Loree.

Thus far, I have accumulated 76 years of life-experience on planet earth. Twenty-five of those years were cop years that catapulted me to the center of a multitude of tragic incidents. My accumulated life experience triggered a change in my brain.

My brain now features x-ray vision. My x-ray vision allows me to look where nothing is happening and see into a future time warp where something can and will happen, given enough time. My extraterrestrial power can best be described as combining a retired cop with a gypsy crystal ball reader. When what I see happening in the future, happens in real life, it is no surprise to me.

Let me give you a burning example of an accident, injury, death, and lawsuit ready to happen. The stage is set.

It should come as no surprise when I tell you I enjoy patronizing John and Niki O’Brien’s Topside Coffee Cabin (TCC) in Steilacoom. I often park my car or motorcycle near the corner of Chambers Creek Road and Wilkes Street. It is a short walk up Wilkes Street to TCC.

My photos below provide you with a clear vision of what I am describing related to my ability to visualize what happens before it happens.

I see the sidewalk starting with the truncated dome panels, which I call the yellow bumpy stuff. Big government made the Town of Steilacoom install the panels at the edge of the sidewalk where it meets the street. The yellow bumpy stuff is in place as a safety device for the visually impaired. Because the town complied with a government mandate, no one anywhere had to do any thinking, nor is common sense required.

As my eye winds up the hill following the sidewalk as it zigs and zags towards Rainier Street, I spot two people walking up the hill using umbrellas. These two citizens can be seen in both photos. They were not injured because they were paying attention as they walked through the kill zone.

A closer look helps focus our left eye on the dangerous concrete curbing. I suspect the curbing was installed to prevent mediocre drivers from taking a short cut over the sidewalk resulting in injury or death to a pedestrian. The curbing produces safety and danger simultaneously, at the same time. (I added the redundant “at the same time” to my sentence for those who might need to look up the word simultaneously, but cannot find their dictionary.) The two pedestrians are seen again; both alive and well.

There are 3 E’s in traffic. #1: Engineering. #2: Education. and #3: Enforcement. As a former traffic officer and problem eradicator for the City of Lakewood, I worked with all three E’s.

I have identified three engineering options for this particular dangerous traffic design.

Option #1: Do nothing. Do nothing advocates will immediately respond with the tired and pathetic defense for doing nothing. Their statement will be, “No one has ever been injured by the curb before.” Or “That will not happen on my property.”

This risk-taking gamble with human life is not my favorite option. At the bare minimum, the property owner should be motivated by their own self-interest in doing what they can to avoid becoming a defendant in a lawsuit.

Option #2: Leave the concrete curbing tripping hazard to help block cars from inappropriately crossing the sidewalk, but add several brightly colored flexible traffic delineators. Reference photo below to better understand what a traffic delineator looks like. You should recognize what I am referring to even if the industry jargon name, delineator, means nothing to you. Option #2 is my favorite option.

Flexible Delineator Post with a base to be glued down on top of or next to the concrete curbing. A hard to miss eye-catching safety device.

Option #3: Remove the curbing that is a tripping hazard and depend on pedestrians looking both ways before traversing the sidewalk, which includes crossing the exit driveway of the parking lot. While it would be better to remove the tripping hazard than to leave the curb, relying on human beings to look for traffic is risky at best. Option #3 is rated as my second favorite option.

Professional thespian, Jimmy Howe, acts out what I can see with my x-ray vision. An innocent intellectual distracted by watching cartoons on his cell phone as he walks up the hill trips on the curb, resulting in (1) Broken wrist; (2) Fractured skull; (3) Brain trauma; (4) Being hit by a car that is exiting the parking lot. Or…

The sign in the parking lot has a triple meaning. Meaning #1: “If you park in da lot, you pay da owner a lot.” Meaning #2: If you, as an innocent citizen, trip, are injured or die, the lot owner pays you or your family big bucks after the lawsuit. The family may just end up owning the parking lot. Meaning #3: If the tripper is a scammer wanting to con the lot owner out of some lawsuit insurance money, he will set it up, so there is a staged fake trip and fall incident. To make big money, his accomplice, **Loree, runs him over with her car.

**Some names changed to protect the shy and innocent.

Actor Jimmy Howe plays the role of Jimmy the Scammer. Now Jimmy has set himself up for the big payday.

To use words given me by one of my readers, “I am talking about this potential problem out loud.” If you have a connection with the lot owner or a town hall official, I encourage you to join my problem-solving team by forwarding this Westside Story to them. By doing what we can, we may save a life.

There is a significant benefit for putting a solution in place before an incident happens. It will mean we can avoid those tired and often repeated words exclaimed by property owners, government officials, and politicians following another unnecessary death. Those words are, “We have to do something, so no five-year-old kid ever dies on this sidewalk again.”

When I hear these words, I always ask myself, “Why did someone not do something to avoid having the first person die?”

After the body is removed, the slow and blind problem solvers will belatedly move to Option 2 or Option 3 above proving, once again, that someone has to die first.

I, on the other hand, am dedicated to beating the Grim Reaper to the scene. Graphic description? Yes, but true to life. I make a habit of telling it like it is without pulling punches.

When I was a police officer, people may or may not have liked what I had to say, but no one ever accused me of providing a confusing message. My words of warning tend to be crystal clear.

Fix the problem, before it becomes another unnecessary disaster!