Letter: Impervious

Unaffected by outside influence; unmoved by popular opinion, argument or suggestion; “standing sentinel” over the fray of insults hurled; secure despite accusations tossed and those with violence and vehemence.

On a rock he stands, majestic, unperturbed as the chill winds assail the seas and torment into a wild frenzy the crashing and thundering waves below.

The greater the storm, the more violent the assault, the more dramatic the scene of sovereignty, tranquility, a picture of austere beauty augmented ironically by the raging hostility.

Above it all.

Photo by the author’s sister, Alice Nelson, of this weekend’s storm at Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, Ilwaco, Washington where the Columbia River meets the ocean – “the graveyard of the Pacific”.