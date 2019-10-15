Westside Story – The Inventor – Part II

If you missed my previous column titled, Westside Story – The Inventor – Part I, click the link to be taken back in time.

In 1967 I purchased a Charmglow natural gas grill which I have owned for over 50 years.

I recently concluded allowing my son-in-law to grill with a BBQ that is older than he is, was putting him at risk. He is recognized as the grill master from the East Coast. When he visits and cooks outdoors for us, my old grill might suffer a catastrophic malfunction resulting in my son-in-law being declared a missing person. The authorities might not find him until they searched the Tillicum area, which is miles away from the likely blast zone.

That whole preventable phenomenon would violate an important Daddy principle. A dad should never be known as the reason his daughter became a widow with small kids because her dad was too cheap to buy a new grill.

My average yearly cost of ownership for my 50+ year old grill runs about 46 cents per year. While I failed to reach my goal of 36 cents average yearly cost, I not want to take a chance with my favorite son-in-law; in fact if I think about it, my only son-in-law, so I purchased a new Weber Genesis II 335 natural gas grill.

Old grill. When I turned my back for a New York minute, my creative undercover Master Gardner wife commandeered the old grill to use as a plant display yard-art piece.

New grill.While I love my new Weber natural gas grill, I noticed two obvious design flaws.

FLAW #1 – DOORS NOT SECURE: My new grill is highly mobile with four wheels. When I push the grill around on the patio the doors rattle, vibrate and fly open. That could prove to be a disaster should a highly prized bottle of JW Dant whiskey, endorsed by none other than the Thomas Lee Canary, Sr from Kentucky, fall out and smash upon the concrete.

SOLUTION #1: My prototype invention, which admittedly is a bit tacky, was to purchase and repurpose a small bungee tie-down device. It is ugly, but it works. It would be nice if Weber had stronger magnets or a latch to prevent the doors from flying in the wind. Of course I would accept an invitation from Weber, all expenses paid, to fly into Weber headquarters to help improve my inventive door latch system.

Inventor Joe Boyle develops a solution for the flying grill doors.

FLAW #2 – NO GAS HOSE STORAGE. My 2nd observation is that there does not seem to be any intelligent or convenient way to store the natural gas hose that connects the grill to the natural gas supply line.

For the first few weeks of grill ownership I rolled the hose and stuffed it inside the cabinet through an informal side opening, which was not satisfactory.

Ultimately, out of frustration, I designed the all new Joe Boyle – Deluxe Weber Grill hose hanger system. Take a look at my photos below for details.







For any of my readers who wish to duplicate my invention, click here to replicate my Amazon part order.

AMAZON PART ORDER

Heavy Duty Garage Storage Wall Mount J Hook 6” – originally designed to keep hoses coiled and equipment organized in your garage. Joe Boyle repurposed the J Hook. So far all reviews have given Joe’s invention a score of 5. Admittedly I only have one review and I thank my sister Peg for her kind and supportive words.

I sent a letter and photos of my two inventions to the Weber Grill Company thinking I would become rich and famous. So far my American dream feels crushed. I have not heard back from Weber even to say, “The check is in the mail.”