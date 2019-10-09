Westside Story – It's Only An Urge

It’s Only An Urge.

Boyle urges China to investigate the Trumps

Joe Biden thinks Joe Boyle is funny!

Credits and thanks:

(1) Mrs. B. for photography and photo pre-production to make this attempt at humor possible.

(2) Jimmy Howe for purchasing one of President Donald Trump’s old red ties at the Trump family moving sale held on the front lawn of the White House.

Doesn’t Joe look presidential wearing Donald Trump’s red tie, especially with all the gravy stains?

(3) Patti – For using her decades of experience as a hair stylist to duplicate Donald Trump’s hairstyle on Joe.

(4) Tacoma News Tribune for giving Joe the idea in the first place and for a couple of photos.