Tea With Dorothy on Sept. 27 at Lakewood’s Steeped in Comfort

The great artist Toulouse-Lautrec spent much time and found inspiration in the Moulin Rouge. Edward Degas had Paris’ Café de la Nouvelle Athènes, in Place Pigalle. In Lakewood, there’s Steeped in Comfort. This cozy neighborhood tea house offers 38 different kinds of tea (Chunky Monkey is a big favorite).

Everything on the menu is fresh every day, including irresistible baked scones and lemon squares. It’s a wonderful place to chat with friends, do a bit of office work or even work on a book, reading or writing, take your pick.

Dorothy Wilhelm holds the collectible tea pot, Steeped in Comfort owner Heather Todd holds best selling book, in a reversal of roles. As soon as the picture was taken, the teapot, went back to its safe shelf, and Heather went back to work.

Steeped in Comfort is owned and operated by Heather and Benjamin Todd, a young couple who might just have stepped out of a Hallmark movie. With Heather’s inexhaustible cheerful welcome for all, and Benjamin, with an art gallery tattooed on his arms, backing her up, they work hard in their miniscule kitchen without ever exchanging a crossword.

Steeped in Comfort may not boast artists like Degas, but on this Friday, September 27, it does offer Tea with Dorothy Wilhelm from 1 pm to 4 pm. This is Lakewood after all, and we take what we can get. Dorothy Wilhelm will be on hand to chat with customers and sign copies of her book, True Tales of Puget Sound. Like any good open house, visitors are welcome to drop in all afternoon, with questions about the meaning of life, ideas for Dorothy’s next book, and the books will be on had for those who’d like to buy them. Reservations are required if you’d like to stay for Tea. 253-582-1336.