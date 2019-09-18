Brown's Point Diner – Restaurant Review

Sunday morning usually means breakfast with friends. We travel together and enjoy our favorite restaurants and explore new favorites as well. This particular Sunday we chose the Brown’s Point Diner in Northeast Tacoma. I had eaten dinner there before as well as attending a memorial for my book reading friend John who lived just up the hill.

Four people beat us through the front door. The ten of us waited for tables. There was one server and one cook. Both were working as hard as they could, but remained friendly. Obviously they are used to the traffic. At nine as the bar waitress came in, they opened the bar in the rear of the restaurant, The Sand Bar. Brown’s Point Diner is located at 6622 East Side Dr NE, Tacoma, WA 98422.

The French Toast was well received and one friend’s pancakes were absolutely perfect. They looked a little too dark for me, but one should not judge someone else’s dining pleasure. Mike enjoyed his oatmeal. Good for him. The raisins looked good. Oatmeal is a matter of taste.

I ordered chicken fried streak with eggs over easy, sourdough toast, and hash browns “burnt, burnt, burnt . . . with an onion cut up in them.” My breakfast was served just as I wanted. This doesn’t happen that often. The hash browns were brown and crispy with little rings of onions colored from white to black. The toast was excellent as was the chicken fried steak.

The prices were very reasonable and the waitress was extremely nice and helpful.

Although the view is filled with telephone wires, by looking beyond them you can see Commencement Bay and both downtown Tacoma and the north end. This particular day was a little gray and rainy, but it was a perfect day for drinking coffee, talking and laughing with friends, listening to the cheers and jeers of the Seahawks game, and enjoying a nice Sunday morning breakfast. – thesandbarandgrill.net/