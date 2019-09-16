Westside Story – Boyle Awarded Writer’s Prize

Based on the accumulated impact of the vast number of eclectic Westside Story articles published in The Suburban Times, since November of 2010, it was bound to happen.
I was just awarded the No-Bell prize, not to be confused with the Nobel Prize.
The Nobel Prize is awarded to deserving individuals by Swedish and Norwegian institutions in recognition of academic, cultural, or scientific advances.
Individuals can earn the No-Bell Prize not for being particularly deserving, but by merely documenting that they have no bell.
Once awarded the No-Bell Prize, recipients can have fun at coffee impressing their friends by telling them, they are No-Bell Prize winners. If John and Niki, the owners of Topside Coffee Cabin (TCC) in Steilacoom, find out that an actual No-Bell Prize winner is gracing the interior confines of their ever-popular public meeting place, I bet they give me free coffee.
I plan to continue publishing Westside Story columns so I can accumulate more and more recognition and more cowbell.
Comments
Don Doman says
Joseph,
Once again I am astounded by your writing achievements, but was left slightly confused as well. It took me awhile to realize that you had not won the “No Bull” prize, where I knew you were way ahead of the herd. So, the “No Bell” prize rings true. I am sorry that perhaps the “No Bull” prize may allude you . . . but until the next one is awarded I am afraid that we are both out of the running. Perhaps, we should both visit Pamplona.
Don
Joseph Boyle says
Don,
I was trying to be funny with my No-Bell Prize. You are definitely funny with your No-Bull Prize. Thanks for adding to the levity.
Joseph Boyle