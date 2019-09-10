Dorothy Wilhelm Needs Your Help. Who Can Be Surprised?

I am ooking forward to meeting history buffs, generally interested people, and friends at the Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest. But Hey, give me a break. I look much better than the picture recently published in Suburban Times. Below, I am in the Pioneer Mother dress I wear for these presentations. Much better, right?

At the FAB FEST in addition to signing books, and doing a book event on Sunday at 3:30, we’ll be recording our internet radio show, Swimming Upstream at 9:00 Friday morning. We’ll be featuring the Lakewood Senior Radio Players, who will be doing a live radio review honoring the founder of the players, Lynn Geyer, who passed away recently.

In addition to the Sunday book event at 3:30 when I’ll tell stories from True Tales of Puget Sound, I’ll be asking attendees to help me get a running start on my next book by choosing communities to be featured in the follow up volume to True Tales of Puget Sound. The publisher, The History Press, is very excited about this second book,(but as nearly as I can tell, not sufficiently excited to offer an advance.)

I will need a lot of help in choosing the stories to include to get the book together quickly. I’m almost 86. I don’t have time to mess around. So here’s what i’m offering to those who help me play History Detectives to find community stories which appear in the new volume. Each story chosen, will of course receive credit in the new book. Also, those chosen will receive an autographed copy of the first books off the press – and an invitation to the gala Launch Event as soon as I know where and when and how gala it will be.

True Tales of Puget Sound has become one of The History Press’s best sellers for this year, and has been nominated for a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award. I think that the reason it has sold so well is that it points out that Washington State did not begin in Seattle no matter what the Dennys did. The territory and the state began in DuPont – and Tumwater, Steilacoom and Lakewood, very close to home.

So I hope everyone will stop by and see how well preserved I am in my Pioneer Mother Dress with Faux antique jewelry. I myself am not an antique. I am a collectible. I will have all of my books on hand. I will also have for sale Nick K Adams wonderful Civil War series, Away At War and My Dear Wife and Children, as Nick is not able to be there.