Westside Story – Inaugural Famous Fun People Day

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, I celebrated my first ever Annual Famous Fun People Day by inviting three famous people to join me for espresso and fun conversation.

The invitees were:

Clint Eastwood – Movie and Producer Magnet of worldwide fame. Clint sent his regrets.

Clint Eastwood.

Clint Eastwood admitted he has never had one of Joe Boyle’s world-famous Cuban Espresso beverages.

Don Doman

Don Doman – Big time videographer, cable TV producer, and world-renown writer on a multitude of topics for The Suburban Times.

Local author and columnist Susanne Bacon will read from her novel and discuss her Wycliff novel series with you.

Susanne Bacon – International multiple book writer and author of fascinating articles found in The Suburban Times.

Clint was busy on location for his next blockbuster movie and was disappointed to miss Joe’s 3rd Place.

Don Doman joined me in a section of my house known as Joe’s 3rd Place Coffee Center. We sat in my creative art and music room sipping Cuban espresso as we engaged in lively conversation.

Susanne asked me to join her at Topside Coffee Cabin (TCC) for a book signing and author-reading event. Susanne’s book party provided an enjoyable life experience for me and for all in attendance.

What a great day it was to be in the company of such lively, creative, and fun people.

Next year for my 2nd Annual Famous Fun People Day in 2020, I plan to give Clint Eastwood more notice.

Next year for my 2nd Annual Famous Fun People Day in 2020, I plan to give Don Doman less notice.***

I wonder if Jay Leno would enjoy one of my Cuban Espressos? If Jay could make it to one of my Annual Famous Fun People Day events, his crew could make a video of Jay riding my 2003 Harley with over 100,000 miles for Jay Leno’s Garage TV Show.

Hey if Clint can make it next year he and I could tell Jay all about our Austin Healey 3000 Mark III sports cars we both owned back in the 1960s. That’s two shows Jay could film for Jay Leno’s Garage right here at Joe’s 3rd Place.

I have to stop writing Westside Story now so I can have my people call Jay’s people.

If Jay can’t make it, I always have Dave Letterman as a backup.

***DISCLOSURE: For those who do not know me, my Don Doman comment above is a stab at humor where I give Don a run for his money, so to speak. Don knows I do not really mean it.