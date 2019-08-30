Letter: The best thing about toasting marshmallows

Today, August 30, is National Marshmallow Toasting Day.

Seriously.

If you missed it there is a National Toasted Marshmallow Day Countdown Clock that shows the number of days, hours, minutes & seconds until the next gooey event.

Relatedly, there is an opinion expressed by the editorial board in one media publication that recommends school not start until after Labor Day.

There are several reasons given in the piece by which to extend summer but not mentioned was perhaps the most important one of all: National Toasted Marshmallow Day.

How, in the name of all that is idyllic about this time of year – camping trips, family outings, “Summertime, an’ the livin’ is easy” – can National Toasted Marshmallow Day occur on the calendar after – after – all the little marshmallow toasters have gone back to school?

It’s not right.

Somethin’s gotta give.

My opinion?

Give S’mores time for fathers around the campfire to tell stories.

After all, that’s the best thing about toasting marshmallows.

It was for my dad and me.