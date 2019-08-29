Tea with Ron White – Mr. Tater Salad himself

When you visit St. Vincent’s (St. Vinnies) on South 56th Street, you just never know what you’re going to find. It’s a house of treasure and a house of hope. It’s a nice combination.

Peg and I visited St. Vinnie’s to get a donation for Soroptimist International of Tacoma. Some of the members live in Tacoma, but many of them live in the other cities and towns of Pierce County. Their annual fundraiser is quickly approaching, a golf tournament at Oakbrook Golf Club in Lakewood, on the sixth of September. At dinner there is a silent auction. Peg is secretary for the organization. She says, “Help us raise money for our annual scholarships by golfing! Funds also go towards helping local women and girls organizations in Pierce County. You’ll also have the chance to win $10,000 by hitting a hole-in-one! Soroptimist International of Tacoma has raised over $10,000 last year.”

This was our second treasure hunt for the golf tournament. We found a sturdy wicker love-seat. and more.

The tournament is Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 AM – 7 PM. The dinner/auction is at 5:30 PM. There is still time to register. Please, email l.bittner to reserve your spot.

Originally, Tracy Peacock, St. Vinnie's Executive Director gave us a private tour. This time we were on our own. We found several possibilities for a donation: a sturdy wicker love-seat, two beautiful vases, a power lawn edger, a nice, large, matted and framed print of a dinner party (Renoir?), but we passed them all by.

Peg chose several small items to put together a nice package: Tea with Ron White.

Peg chose several small items to put together a nice package: Tea with Ron White. Peg found a very nice box of specialty teas, a unique tea light, a teacup and saucer she donated herself, and an autographed photo of Ron White, AKA Tater Salad. White is an American stand-up comedian, actor and author, who is a charter member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Many of Peg’s friends are familiar with tea and fine china, while many of my friends nearly worship the cigar smoking, Scotch drinking, acerbic funnyman.

I don’t know if Ron White golfs, but I bet he sips a lot around the 19th hole.

I appreciate the good that will be done from the monies raised at the tournament and the auction. Thank you, St. Vincent De Paul, and Soroptimist International of Tacoma.