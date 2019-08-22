Letter: The Best and the Brightest

Recently we added a beautiful little, older but carefully maintained, boat and motor to our rental fishing fleet.

Already we’ve rented it out twice and only to the best and the brightest – true fishing aficionados – as evidenced just this morning.

Out of all the boats (row, or boat and motor with 3.3 Merc, or Salty or Small Pontoon or the Large Pontoon) that I explained to the father on the phone, he liked the description of this little boat the best and made his reservation.

With the finely tuned, whisper-quiet, first-pull-start eight horse locked on the stern, off they went, a father and his nine-year-old twins, a girl and a boy.

Upon their return the girl said, “I really like that boat!”

“Great! Maybe you’ll be a fisherwoman when you grow up!”

“Nope! I’m going to be a Marine Biologist.”

Duly impressed I turned to her twin brother.

“And you? What do you want to be?”

“A Physicist.”

Inquiringly, I looked at the dad.

He nodded and grinned.

Like I said, we only rent this boat to the Best and the Brightest.

Well, mostly.

The father of these twins?

He’d brought their ice chest with their lunch, their net and tackle box, and a live-well for the fish that, as it turned out, they didn’t need as they didn’t catch any but at least they were prepared and planning ahead for the best possible outcome.

Well, mostly.

They even all had their own life jackets.

But he’d forgotten their fishing poles.

I let them borrow three of our rental poles. No charge.

A Marine Biologist, a Physicist – the best and the brightest – and their dad.

Who took them fishing.