Westside Story – Going Green – Electric Motorcycle

As a kid, my parents brought me up probably much like Don Doman’s parents. Mom and Dad taught me to never brag.

I think that pretty much explains why I have never shared with my readers that my high school counselor, Miss Gertrude Hansen, informed me that based on her observations of my skill-set and my test results, she thought I was destined to become an inventive genius. She also told me the only reason I made it through high school was my gift of gab.

Miss Hansen advised me that my accumulated graduating GPA of 2.47 should in no way discourage me from becoming an inventive genius.

With that small amount of background, it should not come as a surprise that I have invented my own go-green, electric motorcycle conversion system. Yes, Joe Boyle is going green.

I am willing to brag because as our Washington State governor, Jay Inslee, who is running for president, has stated; “climate change is a defining issue.”

I figure if I pull this off, my invention will not only help mankind, it will help me gain fame, admiration, and fortune which could then catapult me into office on the Lakewood City Council.

Check out my innovative motorcycle electric conversion. It is so simple, I am surprised no one else ever came up with the idea.

Harley-Davidson electric motor conversion.

Don’t get too excited. I will admit, I have not yet garnered enough fame and admiration or fortune to run for Lakewood City Council.

You see, my idea needs more research and development (R&D). I have a couple of problems.

Problem #1: The Hells Angels will never go for it.

Problem #2: Why just this morning I planned to ride my electric Harley over to Topside Coffee Cabin in Steilacoom to meet my buddy, Jimmy Howe. That’s Jimmy Howe, not Jimmy Hoffa. I was only able to make it to my neighbor’s driveway before the 400′ of electrical cord ran out.