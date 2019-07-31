Westside Story – Uncle Melvin’s Bike Story Contains No Political Opinions

I hope many of my readers think like me. I never tire of seeing Uncle Melvin’s bicycle. The bike’s appearance changes constantly.

Uncle Melvin’s Bicycle.

The bike is decorated in some manner every year by my talented, confidential, undercover, uncredentialed Master Gardener. She is not a card-carrying Master Gardener because she does not like going to meetings.

If you are tired of seeing Uncle Melvin’s bicycle, then how about my next bicycle or does this bike give you the impression I am a small thinker?

Small bike, big Master Gardener potential.

To show you I can think big, I will try to find a bicycle older and bigger than Uncle Melvin’s. The bicycle I have in mind is called the Penny-Farthing designed and built in the 1800s. If I find one, I will take a photo to share with you.

Inside artwork – 1886 Penny-Farthing. The question before us is, “Can I find a Penny-Farthing?

I love a challenge and as you will soon see in the next photo, I am close.

Outside artwork, Penny-Farthing made from old metal parts, horseshoes, tractor seat, and railroad spikes. Same Master Gardener is responsible for the flower power.