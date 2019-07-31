Adult Family Homes Senior Care Alternatives for Puyallup – Lakewood – Tacoma

As our population ages, there is a growing concern about senior care. There are excellent assisted living facilities in our backyard like Brookdale in Parkland and Cascade Park in Tacoma as well as others. Many of these places have management and staff and most dispense excellent care, but there is an alternative: Adult Family Homes. Adult Family Homes are just a little bit more “homey,” perhaps. It all depends on the needs and personalities of the senior resident and personality. Large or small these places all become a community.

“Adult family homes provide living for six or fewer residents and are licensed by the state. They are regular neighborhood homes where staff people assume responsibility for the safety and well-being of the residents. A room, meals, laundry, supervision and varying levels of assistance with care are provided.” – co.pierce.wa.us/388/Adult-Family-Homes

I just found out about Adult Family Homes when a relative began searching for senior care. Adult Family Homes offer a home-like approach to senior living. I was shocked to find out that there are over 200 Adult Family Homes in Pierce County. This will probably keep growing. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Population Projections, “The number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise from 16 percent to 23 percent.”

Each Adult Family Home is certified and licensed. One of the latest homes in the county is Abinding Grace AFH in Puyallup run by Milka Wagura, R.N. – abindinggraceafh.com. Although larger facilities have larger staffs, the staff to resident ratio in an AFH facility is frequently only 1 to 6 or less. This is a definite plus. Seniors not only like to be social, but the like consistency in care and treatment.

Most Adult Family Homes don’t seem to have websites, but I love the message from the Gravelly Lake Adult Family Home, “Your Bed and Breakfast Alternative to Assisted Living and Nursing Homes.” – gravellylakeafh.com

In Tacoma there is Nurse Lavinia. My mother’s name was Lavinia, so I am partial, but I like what she has to say, “Smaller care environments often translate to better care, as caregivers are allowed more time to focus on individual needs, pay attention to detail and tend not only to the physical needs of a client, but his emotional and spiritual needs as well.” – nurselaviniacarehome.com/

Life styles of seniors vary. Many prefer a walk in a park, while others like to read, and still others prefer socializing. Some Adult Family Homes provide occasional nursing care, while others offer specialized care for people with mental health issues, developmental disabilities or dementia. My family has enjoyed visits to senior care communities.

To explore an adult family home as an option, find out what kinds of services and supports are available at each home you are interested in. Visit their websites, go for a tour, or just give then a call. If you need further assistance, please call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at (253) 798-4600 or (800) 562-0332. They will gladly help you.