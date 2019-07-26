Westside Story – New Name For Tacoma's Proctor District

There has been a lot of high tension hand wringing in the news lately related to a building expansion explosion in one of my favorite Tacoma neighborhoods known as the Proctor District.

If you have never visited Proctor, I recommend you check it out. They have a Starbucks on the corner, the Pacific Northwest Shop, a movie theater, restaurants, a unique grocery store, and a Lego shop run by a pre-teen called Connect A Brick and much more.

Citizens, who have lived and worked in Proctor complain about the newly built high-rise mixed-use buildings which combine commercial space on the ground floor and residential condos on all the levels above. There are complaints about increased traffic, noise, parking, and the fact that building blocks the sun.

A highly intelligent friend of mine has no solution for the established residents’ growth complaints. He does have a creative idea for the neighborhood to consider as the area expansion continues to change the character of their neighborhood.

If there is any truth to the rumor that a casino is planned for the Proctor District, Tacoma could change the name to Proctor & Gamble.

A rumor, started by my intelligent friend, suggests a casino is planned for Proctor.