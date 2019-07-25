Breakfast at Chambers Bay – Restaurant Review

I arrived at Chambers Bay about fifteen minutes early to admire the spectacular view. The time of year or the weather doesn’t matter. There are little hillocks in the parking lot that lets you stand a little taller to enjoy the view even more. You can see Steilacoom, McNeil and Fox Islands and the Key Peninsula. The golf course address is 6320 Grandview Dr W, University Place, WA 98467. The restaurant opens at eight. Friends were joining me for breakfast.

Walk in the double doors of the club house and turn to the right. Going left will take you to the golf shop.

It was still a few minutes early when I entered the restaurant and was shown to a four-top table. The waiter brought me another chair. I told him to just ignore the two couples in the hall (I could hear my friends laughing and waiting). He laughed and went back to the hallway to welcome my friends.

Service was a little slow, but the staff was nice. The waiter’s tray held saucers and cups. Coffee was delivered with only half a cup to avoid spilling. After several refills, we asked for topping off to reduce the wait time for ordering more.

Three friends ordered eggs benedict – one Florentine (with spinach), and two to share salmon with spinach. One friend mentioned that his tomato slices were the hardest tomatoes he had ever eaten. There was a section of his hashbrowns that were completely white. He mixed them with browns ones and called them good. These were our only complaints.

I had dined late the night before, so didn’t want a full breakfast. I ordered banana bread. I was thrilled with two pieces and four balls of butter. I was a little concerned that the bread looked partially burnt in the toasting. They were wonderful, however. I would order them again . . . and again. They were crusty and nicely soft at the same time. I could have asked for more butter perhaps, but there was just enough to make my tongue happy.

We were talking as we ordered, so I forgot to ask for hash browns “burnt, burnt, burnt, burnt . . . with an onion cut up in them.” They were served brown and crunchy just like I love. I always over-state because many restaurants just don’t understand that hash browns should be brown. Chambers Bay hash browns were announced “excellent” by me.

We had a nice time and enjoyed the food. One friend ordered oatmeal. It was a might heap of oatmeal. A good two thirds was left un-eaten. It came with blueberries, craisins, and pecan halves. They were all gone as was a full third of the bowl. A little milk might have helped, but my buddy had no complaints. The coffee was good and the prices reasonable. The staff was friendly and very helpful. Overall, it was an excellent breakfast. – chambersbaygolf.com