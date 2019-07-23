Westside Story – Finally, Some Respect

Finally, some respect. Like Rodney Dangerfield lamented, “I get no respect.” At least that seems to be true in Lakewood. The way I figure it, people know me too well in Lakewood to give me any respect. But I find as I travel out of the city and go far enough north to the Town of Ruston near Point Defiance in a faraway land known as Point Ruston, where very few know me, I can get some respect.

After leaving Lakewood, I crossed the line into Ruston, where few people know me, looking for a little respect.

As an espresso aficionado, I felt compelled to visit the Anthem Coffee & Tea Shop at Point Ruston. Much to my surprise and pleasure, Anthem gave me the respect I was looking for.

Anthem Coffee & Tea Shop located at Point Ruston.

Anthem posted a sign informing the public that when Joe Boyle visits Anthem, he always gets to park in his dedicated sitting spot. The sign points towards table #6.

Joe Boyle parked at Table #6 talking to his 83-year-old friend, Janice Ludwig, who lives in a condo that is so close it casts a shadow on Table #6. Joe’s tasty adult espresso beverage is an Italian Shakerato. This popular drink is easy to find in Italy, but challenging to find in America unless you are “beveraging” at Anthem. I found a Shakerato, which is one reason I deserve some respect.

I have to be honest. I was fit-to-be-tied when I arrived and saw three Harley Davidson motorcycles parked at the curb with three Hell’s Angels sitting at my dedicated parking spot at table #6. I walked up to the three bikers and used my voice. “Hey, can you read the sign?” They were Hell’s Angels, so no, they could not read. After reading the sign to them, “Joe’s dedicated parking” they all got up taking their drip coffees in cardboard cups with them as they vacated my designated parking spot.

If I had Don Doman’s talent, I could have made this column a coffee shop review, but I am no Don Doman. So I say to you, take my word for it. Go to any Anthem Coffee & Tea Shop and order an iced Shakerato or for a warm beverage a Cuban espresso. Tell them, Joe sent you. Oh, while I am happy to help you out by recommending the Shakerado and the Cuban espresso, don’t let me catch you in my parking spot. Show me some respect.