Westside Story – Beating Joe Boyle

On July 17, fellow Suburban Times writer Joe Boyle let loose a tirade about my restaurant reviews. He claims that he had thought of writing reviews before I started writing mine. Here is one of Joe’s claims: “My pal from high school, Larry King, and I get together for lunch once a week. We had thought about writing restaurant reviews before Don started writing his. We even had a few reviews in draft form in addition to having designed a restaurant review checklist.”

I’ve been voicing my opinion on food since eating my first cupcake.

Boo hoo! As the late comedian Jonathan Winters used to say, “Call me anything you like, just don’t call me late for dinner.” Obviously, Joe Boyle missed the dinner bell.

I’ve been voicing my opinion on food since eating my first cupcake and nearly burning down our house when I fried bacon for an afternoon snack in the first grade. So, I will not back down, I will even raise the steaks . . . stakes. Over the last two days my wife and I have created our own website of local restaurant reviews – eating-out-tacoma.com.

Joe and his friend Larry are proposing to do emergency room reviews . . . and perhaps hospital cafeterias. Mmmmmm, what a great idea. The good thing about hospital vittles is if you eat some bad food, you’re in the right place for vitals. I wish Joe and Larry well. If their reviews become popular, I would be happy to read them.

In the mean time, Joe can continue to lunch with Larry King. I will dine with my wife, Peg.