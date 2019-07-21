Mushrooms for Flavor and Health

My wife and I both enjoy mushrooms not only for the taste (sautéed in olive oil with onions, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika), but for the health benefits as well. “Researchers found that seniors who consume more than two standard portions of mushrooms weekly may have 50 percent reduced odds of having mild cognitive impairment.” – sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/03/190312103702.htm

Once we cook up mushrooms we keep them in the refrigerator and add them to omelets, burgers, tacos, or toasted cheese sandwiches. These are so much better than my introduction to mushrooms years ago.

As a young child I remember my mother opening a can of mushroom gravy and serving it over rice. The rice was probably Uncle Ben’s. There was perhaps a piece of over-cooked steak with it, but I mostly just recall the mushrooms. They were just little tiny pieces . . . with no flavor. They were usually eaten last.

Locally the Golden Chanterelle is a prized find.

Locally the Golden Chanterelle is a prized find. Two years ago I was videotaping nearly everyday at the waste water treatment plant between DuPont and Steilacoom. One of the crew there lived out near Mt. Rainier and had a friend who picked them. I bought several pounds for $3.00 a pound. At the same time they were available at Metro Market for $20.00 dollars a pound more.

These mushrooms are fairly distinctive, but there is a poison mushroom that looks similar, so be careful if you go mushroom picking on your own.

“flesh is firm, yellowish, does not change color when bruised.

stem is solid, orange tinted, tapering slightly to the base.

grows alone or in groups on the ground, but is not clustered at base of trees, and never grows from wood.

appears in the summer and fall.”

Chanterelles are fairly distinctive with a firm, yellowish flesh.

For more details on chanterelles visit online – northernbushcraft.com/topic.php?name=golden+chanterelle®ion=pnw&ctgy=edible_mushrooms

He can’t always get them, but Bruno of Bruno’s European Restaurant in Lakewood likes to offer chanterelle mushroom dishes in September. Circle that on your calendar and note this web address – brunoseuropeanrestaurant.com

I love a perfectly cooked steak served with mushrooms and a wine reduction.

Every chance my wife, Peg and I dine at Pacific Grill in downtown Tacoma, Peg usually orders the Weathervane Scallops and I order the filet mignon . . . with three scallops. I share bites of the steak of course. I love a perfectly cooked steak served with mushrooms and a wine reduction. I can’t afford to eat them frequently, but mushrooms go nicely with cheaper cuts of meat, and dishes like chicken Marsala, also.

Peg likes sautéed mushrooms on a toasted English muffin. They go well with everything, except maybe her breakfast of Greek yogurt and fruit.