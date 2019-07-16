Easily Prepare for Disasters Like Earthquakes and Storms – Lakewood, Tacoma, Puyallup

After our children grew up and moved out on their own, we were lucky enough to have grandchildren visit. Caring for little ones is always a joy. Making sure they were safe and comfortable was just like being a parent again. You never know what they will come up with for questions. This goes beyond grandchildren as well.

(Photo credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Ty-Rico Lea)

A few years ago Peg and I hosted a Rotary exchange student from Finland, Marketta Vanamo. One of the first things she asked about living in the Tacoma area was, “Do you think there will be an earthquake?” She was looking forward to one. I just laughed.

Earthquakes come when we least expect them. Our recent one just north of Seattle is a reminder that they do happen. We tend to shrug them off, but as our weather changes it seems like there are more and more natural disasters and they seem to gaining in severity. We have more to worry about than just earthquakes. We can’t prepare for every calamity, but a little thought into the situation might be a good idea.

No matter the season, there are two basics we need on hand. Food of course, but we can do without food longer than we can without water. Peg and I usually have numerous bottles of water in the pantry and the refrigerator. A good old fashioned rain barrel might be a good idea to keep around, however. Blankets and quilts are a must, also. The middle of winter can be a little cool without electricity, gas, or oil. Downed lines, broken pipes, and transportation problems are always just degrees away from tragedy.

A good supply of blankets is a good idea for storms and earthquakes or even just getting cozy while watching Masterpiece Theatre.

We not only have a blanket or two on the couch, but we also have several in a large woven basket under our piano for a group stay-over.

Our guest room has sheets and quilts on the bed, but also an extra quilt hangs above the head as a decoration. The guest room is about a third of the size of our master bedroom, so we would find it easier to be more comfortable and energy efficient with body heat in a smaller room.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to assemble emergency supplies. You can usually find plenty of blankets and quilts and more at St Vinnies here in Pierce County. They have thrift stores in Tacoma and one in Puyallup. You’ll find helpful links and thrift store addresses online. There is also a page of information about preparing an affordable disaster kit. – communitydonations.org/

And yes, Marketta was able to return home having experienced an earthquake.