Top Pot Doughnuts Restaurant Review

I had never heard of Top Pot Hand-Forged Doughnuts, but I attended a meeting there. Things are changing so fast in the Proctor District of Tacoma’s North end. Condos keep going up and new shops are coming in. Top Pot is located on the corner just across from Mason Middle School at 2724 North Proctor. I was worried about parking for my meeting at four, but had no problem parking just outside.

Top Pot reminds me of Cutters Point. It seems more like a coffee shop than a doughnut shop. It was late in the afternoon, so I just had water. If I return on a morning I would get coffee as well. The Ovaltine Latte did catch my eye. This is a popular offering at the Top Pot in Seattle (I looked it up). My mother used to send me to grade school with a thermos of Ovaltine. One day she forgot to add sugar. I never drank it again; however, I would probably try it now. I rarely order a milkshake, but will go out of my way for places that offer malts. Ovaltine is made with malt extract, sugar, and whey.

I ordered the Oreo Doughnut. It was a little too sweet for me. With tip that one doughnut cost me $3.25. That seemed a bit pricey. A dozen doughnuts cost $21.99 plus tip.

A nice feature at the Top Pot is bookshelves filled with books. Lunchbox Laboratory has something similar. My wife and I love books. What we don’t love, however is concrete floors and chairs that don’t have glides on them. Without soft glides each movement of a chair squeaks, squawks and reverberates loudly throughout the shop. Add a few kids and people talking and you have noises ratcheting up and making it difficult to hear someone across the table from you.

I only ate half of my doughnut, but did read an article about Christian Science while I waited for my friends to join me. I will try Top Pot again for an Ovaltine Latte and a plain doughnut, next time. – toppotdoughnuts.com/

