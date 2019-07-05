Westside Story – Down In The Dumps

SHORT STORY: Warning; the LRI recycle yard waste dump site located on Sales Road near Lakewood IS CLOSED.

LONG STORY: I just learned something the hard way and thought I would try to help our The Suburban Times readers learn my harsh lesson the easy way.

For decades many of us have enjoyed the benefit of running a short across Lakewood over to LRI located at 10308 Sales Road, Tacoma, Washington where we could dispose of our yard waste. We could do so knowing that LRI would cleverly recycle our discarded gardening products into helpful yard care materials that we would then buy back from LRI paying them yet more money to once again own our old yard waste in a different yard freindly form.

LRI runs monopoly, but they are not going to provide yard waste service to homeowners in Pierce County.

A neighbor of mine recently complained that he had driven over to LRI on a Sunday to drop off a load of recyclable old deck lumber only to find the gate closed and locked during posted business hours. We thought maybe there was an emergency like a death in the family. My friend ended up transporting his load over to the Tacoma City Dump located off Center and Mullen streets. He had to wait in a long line 3 times before he was able to offload his material legally instead of illegally dumping it in the City of Lakewood City Hall parking lot. He did the right thing, but now that LRI is closed, we will probably see an increase in illegal dumping from other less responsible individuals.

My neighbor, being the optimist that he is, drove over a second time to LRI to pick up a load of gardening soil only to find the business locked up tighter than a drum. (Tighter than a drum is an old saying. We could write a new saying, “Tighter than a Pierce County Jail cell.).

That is twice. Not knowing my neighbor had found LRI closed twice during regular business hours I ventured over, with some degree of fear and trepidation, with a trailer load of ivy and laurel hedge trimmings only to find LRI closed tighter than a bongo drum.

Direction to yard waste dump site. Not really. False advertising now.

So I talked to this no-information guy at the front gate, and managed to barely tell me, “We are closed to the public.” He could not tell me why other than he thought LRI was losing money on residential customers.

I took my trailer load over to the Pierce County dump on South Hill, Puyallup rather than dumping it in the parking lot of Lakewood City Hall. Usually, it would have taken me less than 1 hour to take care of this dumping project had I been able to use LRI sight on Sales Road. As it turned out, it took me 4 hours to make my way through all the traffic to South Hill, wait in a long line at the dump, and finally be allowed to download my vegetation.

My main message is, know this. If you have a history of using the LRI vegetation recycle dump site where they use to charge a reasonable amount of money to dump off your yard waste and then cleverly charge you a second time to buy back your old yard waste in a newly recycled and enriched soil product form, do not waste your time or gas. The location is closed 24-7 / 365.

Because I naturally focus on problem-solving, I plan to contact the Utilities and Transportation Commission that oversees such matters to ask if LRI, that operates a monopoly, should be obligated to provide Pierce County citizens with a reasonably located dump site?

Wish me luck with my effort to ask my dumb question.

In the meantime, trust me. LRI closed. I have to be honest. This bad news that will not improve with age, really has me down in the dumps.

This Public Service Notice has been provided by The Suburban Times at no extra cost to our 24,000+ readers.