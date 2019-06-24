Westside Story – Father's Day

Father’s Day was over 7 days ago, but I am still enjoying the celebration because I keep reading the three cards sent to me by my daughter and grandchildren.

Father’s Day continues to be sizable fun for me because these cards are the best when it comes to sentiment and humor. I have been receiving mail now for 76 years. Of course, I did not take possession of any Father’s Day cards for the first 29 years of my life, because I was no one anyone could call Dad.

Let me show you one of my cards.

Even if you do not find today’s column fun, you have to admit, this column is shorter than my last column titled, Westside Story – Do You Live With A Killer?, That column ran 1548 words. Today’s column is only 153 words. What are you going to do with all your spare time?