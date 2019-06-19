Letter: Keeping out those who don’t belong

Within minutes of my phone call police had arrived.

Even though no known guns or drugs were involved.

Even though there was no name calling, slamming of doors, or other altercations.

After all, the suspects were sleeping.

We’ve had hasps and locks ripped from doors; a window broken; full gasoline cans stolen; and the list goes on.

And every night for however many nights (I’d lost track) two of the half-dozen or so had parked their van (tabs are current) in our place-of-business parking lot.

And every morning I’d tap on their window, sometimes as early as 5 A.M. to start my day, asking them to wake up and move on.

And take with them the trash scattered around their vehicle.

They evidently didn’t get the message.

I’d forgotten I had filed a No Trespass Agreement a year-and-a-half ago with our Lakewood Police Department.

Mike Miller, our Community Service Officer who is very helpful, always timely in response, reminded me.

And gave me a phone number to call.

No sooner had I received his email this morning than I was driving by the parking lot and there the van was.

Again.

And within minutes of my phone call the police came and notified the occupants that their next trip, if they were reported here again, would be to jail.

Thank you, Mike Miller, and the LPD.