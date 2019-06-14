Pita Pit Restaurant Review

When our grandchildren were younger we would take them with us on our adventures, staying at hotels and enjoying local theatrical productions. As they’ve gotten older and busier this has become more difficult. We stepped back in time for an enjoyable gathering in Lakewood. We booked a room at the Best Western for us and an additional room for grandkids.

We booked a room at the Best Western in Lakewood for us and an additional room for grandkids.

Schedules don’t always mesh, but we do the best we can. Next to our king room where we stayed Wednesday thru Monday, we rented a double queen room for the kids for Friday night. As part of our family event we ordered tickets for opening night of “The Producers” at Lakewood Theatre. This is their last production of their 80th season.

While in Parkland we decided to try the Pita Pit on Garfield by Pacific Lutheran University.

We ended up with nine guests. One granddaughter and her fiancé couldn’t make it on Friday night, so they joined for dinner and the play on Thursday evening. Although we had planned to order pizza delivered, we changed our plans slightly. We had to pick up a certificate for “parasailing for two” in Parkland as part of a graduation present for our grandson who was joining us on Friday evening. While in Parkland we decided to try the Pita Pit on Garfield by Pacific Lutheran University. We had eaten there before and really enjoyed their pita sandwiches. We stopped in to purchase four Pita Pits (the Hawaiian, a large Fajita Steak, a small Fajita Steak, and a Falafel vegetarian). We all enjoyed the flavors and the freshness.

Christina suggested we purchase their platter, which was ten large pita sandwiches cut in half.

We were so happy with the Pita Pit service and sandwiches on Thursday, we decided to use them for the larger party on Friday evening, too. Christina suggested we purchase their platter, which was ten large pita sandwiches cut in half.

At the table was a large man in a camo jacket with a hood and a Seattle Seahawks cap. There were Tide containers on the table and a sign than hung down with all kinds of information about helping people.

When we went to pick up our Pita delights, I saw a table set up in the breeze-way between the Pita Pit and the shop next door. At the table was a large man in a camo jacket with a hood and a Seattle Seahawks cap. There were Tide containers on the table and a sign than hung down with all kinds of information about helping people. I was intrigued. The man was Pastor Benjamin Conner raising money for “Good Works” and his “Outreach Mission.” I believe in good deeds, good thoughts, and good works. Benjamin was raising money from churches from Seattle to Shelton – 253-777-5717. I had no cash. There was a fine mist falling and a slight wind blowing. I wished him well.

“Please, add a large Fajita Steak Pita to the order.”

As I put the Pita Platter order on my card with Joseph, I paused and then said, “Please, add a large Fajita Steak Pita to the order.” Joseph built the steak sandwich while Christina finished up the platter order. When the sandwich was done I took it out to Joseph and said, “It’s a hard job asking for donations, I thought you might need some nourishment.”

Thursday evening was the final dress rehearsal of “The Producers” and Friday was opening night.

The sandwiches were well received. My thirteen year-old nephew had three. Thursday evening was the final dress rehearsal of “The Producers” and Friday was opening night. The weekend was sold out as was the second weekend of the wildly funny Mel Brooks production at Lakewood Playhouse. We have a wonderful memory of family, sandwiches, good works, and an excellent musical.