Letter: A quiver full

It’s a great comfort – as much as can be had given the circumstances anyway, those circumstances being conflict – to have, going into battle, your quiver full of arrows.

I do. My quiver is full. Of grown children who likewise have children and who work with children and who are instilling in them the wherewithal to defend their piece of dirt, to know right from wrong and do the right thing because it is the right thing to do and the consequences – the size of the giant, the overwhelmingly stacked opposing odds – be damned.

Ironically, quiver, the verb, means to shake as if weak in the knees.

Quiver, the noun, is a see-you-in-court mindset that minces no words, loves enough to confront, does the necessary candle-burning homework to substantiate their position and then shows up, head up, and won’t back down.

With one week to go to Father’s Day, that’s the One Year Bible reading for today, June 9, Psalm 127:5 – Blessed is the dad whose children – like arrows in a quiver – literally “contend with their opponents in court.”

We’re there. As a family we’re there. In court. We take up nearly an entire row. And the successive string of victories we’ve won – and will continue to – are because we’re a family fighting for something so vital we will do and have done anything it takes to reclaim what we’ve lost.

My quiver is full. There is hardly a greater blessing to a dad, no greater reason to be proud, than to stand shoulder to shoulder with them and contend together for what matters.

Happy Father’s Day.