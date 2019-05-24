Westside Story – Pied Piper Leads Townspeople To Forza

If you love coffee, you will love Forza located at 4828 Bridgeport Way W, Suite D, University Place, WA 98467 behind the tune-up shop. T: 253-564-9112.

Recently local residents spotted an astonishing phenomenon occurring right in the peripheral nerve center of University Place. Hundreds of cars were observed stacking up behind one another in a line heading to the Forza drive-up window.

If you watched CNN or Fox News, you did not see this story on either station. That is why you can depend on The Suburban Times to bring you in-depth stories that affect our local towns and cities of University Place, Dupont, Steilacoom, and Lakewood.

After seeing the long stream of vehicles snaking through University Place, it took us some time, but eventually, we determined the Pied Piper, from days of old, now much older, just wanted to come to town for a cup of coffee. He played his magical horn causing all those who generally seek the joys of Forza to follow him.

As the Pied Piper played his magical pipe and drove his SUV towards Forza, hundreds of University Place townspeople followed him.

Forza is a place where the hip gathers for tasty espresso beverages, bakery treats, friendship, and good conversation.

The Pied Piper or Py-eyed Pie-per as pronounced in the mountains of Appalachia is remembered for playing his magical horn to lead all the rats out of the city. When the townspeople did not keep their side of the bargain by refusing to pay the Pied Piper, he played his horn one more time leading all the children out of the city.

This time, because the Pied Piper is much older and tired than when he was dealing with rats and kids, he just wanted a good cup of espresso. He used his magical horn to lead all the espresso aficionados to a much-needed coffee break at Forza.

The Pied Piper had the trail of cars, trucks, buses, and bicycles lined up for miles reaching back all the way to the Chambers Bay Golf Course.

Forza is an excellent coffee shop to visit if you find yourself in University Place or a great destination coffee shop for those who do not live in town. Do not worry about Forza being too crowded. During an exclusive interview the Pied Piper told me he only visits once a month.

In the meantime, even if you visit when Forza is busy, Forza service is excellent and fast enough to not keep you waiting for long. Besides, Forza is worth the wait. What’s your hurry, anyway?

Pied Piper driving the grey SUV in the lead near the drive up window. When I took the photo, I could hear the Pied Piper playing his magical pipe.

Do not worry about the U.P. kids out of the city. The baristas at the Forza drive-up window graciously gave the Pied Piper a free cappuccino and an almond croissant. The Pied Piper is not miffed at University Place and University Place does not owe him any money so, there is no danger of him leading all the kids out of U.P.

There is a rumor circulating, among those in the know, that the Pied Piper was the one responsible for leading Michael Blair from his long-held post as University Place Police Chief to the Sheriff’s Headquarters in downtown Tacoma. If I am granted an exclusive interview, watch for a future feature article where Mike Blair, Chief of Police, Emeritus confirms for us if the Pied Piper lead him out of the city.

In the meantime, take it from the Pied Piper. Forza, in University Place, is the place to meet for a treat.