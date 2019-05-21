“We Just Suspend Your Social Security Number…”

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

Be on the lookout for this newest scam.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning I received this robotic voice message.

“This call is from the Department of Social Security Administration. The reason you have received this phone call from our department is to inform you that we just suspend (sic) your social security number because we found some suspicious activity. So if you want to know about this case just press one thank you.”

It’s funny how we have a state law for penalties against ‘faxes’, but not one against robocalls.

You may notice that the number of scam calls has tapered off, but scammers are becoming more desperate in these closing days.