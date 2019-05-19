Letter: King of the Hill – it's election season

No, not Felix Hernandez.

And not the “King of the Hill” American adult animated sitcom in which “season four the episode ‘High Anxiety’ was rated TV-14 due to the episode’s references to marijuana smoking, murder, and irresponsible gun use.”

Interesting how those go together.

Ever play that children’s game – King of the Hill? It’s where you push, shove, kick, elbow, tackle, battle and otherwise try to obliterate and eliminate whoever occupied the top of the mound of dirt and you – bloodied, bruised but nothing (hopefully) broken – take his place.

For the reasons above, King of the Hill is not allowed on school playgrounds.

Interestingly, Howard Bloom – whoever he was – metaphorically had another term for “King of the Hill.” This idea where “winning can only be achieved at the cost of displacing the previous winner,” he called “The Lucifer Principle.”

Yep. King of the Hill is Satan’s game. To take him or her out, down, by whatever means possible, devious and despicable including, but not limited to, pushing, shoving, kicking, elbowing, tackling and otherwise – and often anonymously – maligning those with whom you disagree and to replace them with someone else.

Brutal.

Welcome to open season, aka elections.