More Leadership for Lakewood

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

One of the presumed ‘candidates’ for Lakewood has a webpage proudly displaying both a yard sign AND a request for donations, even before filing.

Not only am I NOT fundraising. I will not rely on yard signs to clutter up our city. I will rely on contact with community members.

Next week I will file to run for Lakewood City Council.

Do a search for Charles Ames on the City of Lakewood website. Now do another candidate. Any other. I have more experience in official City of Lakewood activities than all other candidates for this position *combined*. Ask every council member which candidate has worked with them more.

No candidate has more community service experience. No candidate has more leadership. No one will promise you more community engagement. And no one will promise to give more opportunities to future Lakewood representatives.

Shouldn’t your criteria for Council be ‘who has already served the City WITHOUT pay’?

I love Lakewood. I serve Lakewood. And I want to help others do that as well.

If you do this job right, you should be exhausted after 4 years. Then it is time for someone else to generate ideas and serve their city. Maybe someone reading this right now.

You don’t need a sign to see that.

One Term; Your Turn.

Facebook; ‘choose Chas‘.

(next time: what Charles will do when elected)