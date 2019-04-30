Having a Ball With Yarns

Dyed in the wool knitters and crocheters will have been waiting for one of the events in the Western Washington yarn world to cool their itching fingers: the PNW Yarn Crawl. As in past years, one of the hotspots will be in the middle of Lakewood: The Sock Peddlers at the Colonial Center.

Roger and Kathy Johansen aka The Sock Peddlers, LLC will host the Lakewood part of the popular PNW Yarn Crawl from May 2 through May 5.

Kathy and Roger Johansen, who have a fan community of needle crafters and are gaining new yarn addicts continuously, are not giving away what the theme for their share of the event will be. Be assured though that they will make it worth your visit. There also will be a free knitting and a free crocheting pattern as well as a drawing for a 35-dollar-voucher. If you visit all ten participating stores from the Cascades to the Sound, you might also qualify for the drawing of a 100-dollar-voucher. You can learn how to participate in the entire PNW Yarn Crawl at pnwyarncrawl.com/, where you can also print out your passport.

A beautiful facade for a jewel of a yarn store – The Sock Peddlers are located in Lakewoods Colonial Center.

Kathy and Roger’s beautiful store is right now pretty obstructed to view by a huge construction site right in front of their store windows. But don’t let this discourage you: Just park across from the Little Church on the Prairie and follow the green carpet to the front door. Once you are inside this jewel of a yarn store you will certainly get wrapped up in what is on offer – be prepared for fantastic colors, high-quality fibers, fun kits (indeed, I found one that you are supposed to dye yourself with whatever your favorite beverage is!), and countless patterns for gorgeous clothing articles.

Don’t let the construction site deter you from having all the fun you can have with The Sock Peddlers’ yarns.

The PNW Yarn Crawl takes place from May 2 through May 5, with opening times Thursday through Saturday from 09:00 a.m. through 07:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. through 05:00 p.m. The Sock Peddlers, LLC are at 6122 Motor Ave. SW in Lakewood, WA 98499 (phone 253-267-0148, thesockpeddlers.com/). So, hop on the Crawl and have a ball!