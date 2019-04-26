Westside Story – Waughop Lake Monster Water

Numerous citizens continue to comment on how we can and should win our citizen fight to restore Waughop Lake at Fort Steilacoom Park to an area of natural beauty thereby making it a lake where adults, kids, and pets can enjoy all kinds of safe recreation.

Lakewood citizens desire that Waughop Lake be restored to a condition Mother Nature will approve of.

For decades what should have been loved and cared for was severely abused as a dumping ground for slaughtered animal body parts, animal waste, and who knows what from the old Western State Hospital farm. Then there are all the human sewer products that college students, professors and staff produced at Pierce College that was allowed by a faulty design supported by Washington State to flow into Waughop Lake. On top of all that, over the years chemicals have been dumped into the lake.

Waughop Lake got so bad authorities had to post the lake as a closed danger zone.

Warning sign. Lake closed.

Have you ever wondered how bad the lake water might be in terms of impacting on humans, pets, and other living things related to development and health? What about standing downwind and breathing the air as it passes over the lake? What is the true impact of this now nasty lake?

I will be the first to tell you I am not a professional scientist. I did study biology, physics, and geology with grades ranging from A – D. I was a full alphabet guy when it came to letter grades. Based on my scientific background, I have a theory.

So with just a weak hint of scientific background, I have accumulated some photographic, scientific evidence showing a few of the adverse effects of this abused body of water. Mother Nature is not proud of Washington State’s abuse of Waughop Lake. Mother Nature supports suing Washington State to force our state to repair the damage they have caused.

Image of a young boy and pet dog innocently having fun at the water’s edge years ago.

Years later evidence shows the small boy changed and grew into a cigar smoking dog-man. Following many summers swimming in Waughop Lake, much to the horror of his parents, they noticed their son was experiencing unusual growth of his ears, nose, and facial hair, along with changing shape. At around age 12 he started smoking cigars to clear out the taste of the lake water.

Siamese 2-headed Tulip watered since a seedling with buckets of Waughop Lake water. This mutation is composed of a single stem with two Tulip heads. It is something you might see in a horror film. I did not risk getting close enough to find out if it is a man-eating Tulip.

I believe I have scientifically proven the City of Lakewood must carefully research the issues and solutions for determining what the best course of action is to regain Mother Nature’s approval of Waughop Lake.

Lakewood City Council and Washington State, please do the right thing, not the easy thing, for the citizens of Lakewood.