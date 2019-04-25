Letter: Feelings sure, but we’ve forgotten the ‘whoa, whoa, whoa’ part

Julie Andrews (“Mary Poppins”, “The Sound of Music” – Academy Awards and Golden Globe winner, respectively) “stated that she considered this song too difficult to sing because it had no meaning behind it.”

Andrews was referring to the 1974 song “Feelings” by Morris Albert, the lyrics “recognizable by their ‘whoa whoa whoa’ chorus.”

It’s the ‘whoa whoa whoa’ part we seem to have forgotten anymore in our world today.

Normally meant to express alarm or “to command a horse to make it stop or slow down, or to urge a person to stop or wait – ‘Whoa, hold on a minute, Fred!’” – whoa no longer means slow, much less stop.

Feelings anymore, normally considered the caboose on the train, are now the locomotive.

Leading us down the track where?

“A recent survey given to all Austin public school students—as young as the third grade – told children, ‘Sex is what a person is born (sic). Gender is how a person feels.’

“The survey went on to ask pupils to select whether they feel they are a “girl/woman,” “boy/man,” or “identify in some other way.”

Penny-sized lenses on cameras in stores can now guess your gender – how you feel – and, depending on your perceived mood, will alert software somewhere hidden behind the shelves to attempt to sell you stuff.

“The creepy factor here is definitely a 10 out of 10,” said Pam Dixon, the executive director of the World Privacy Forum, a nonprofit that researches privacy issues.

Creeped out is how students at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa reacted to a biological boy entering the girl’s restroom, staging a walkout this month believing their right to privacy had priority.

Apparently not.

Vickie Murillo, superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District, said the school district believes “students who are transitioning into a new gender have the right to use the restroom that they identify.”

When Carol Burnett sung “Feelings” on “The Gong Show” the comedian got ‘gonged’.

“Feelings, nothing more than feelings” as the first line of the song goes now gets you want you want.

Even what you don’t want.

Smart store shelf technology could push products on digital displays that are alerted to the perception that you are feeling sad, that image transmitted by the tiny camera, and what do you know there flashes on the screen an ad for anti-depression medication.

“We shouldn’t be gathering the emotional state of anyone,” said Dixon.

But we are.

And we’re even using the emotional state of folks to change policy, sacrificing privacy.

Ironically, and perhaps not surprisingly, the flip-side of the original single of “Feelings” was “This World Today is a Mess”.