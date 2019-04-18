Westside Story – Get Ready For The Big One

Some people like to be critical of others and their religion. When it comes to religion, I believe in live and let live along with letting everyone choose their own religion and level of dedication to the faith of their choice. We could talk about, Catholicism, the Jewish faith, the Muslim religion, and others, but I would like to talk about Mormons. Why? Because my Mormon friends have some excellent ideas which any of us can copy even if we are not Mormon. The Mormons teach us to be ready for big once-in-a-lifetime emergencies. That is why they have a basement full of food, water, and other life-saving provisions.

While I am not Mormon, I am not too proud to learn from the Mormons. Accordingly, I have stocked my freezer with all the provisions my family will ever need to survive any kind of calamity with a well-chosen stock of survival foods.

If you want to be smart like, Joe Boyle and the Mormons, take a close look at my freezer contents and then hustle down to our local Lakewood Safeway that has been serving us since 1939. An intelligent well thought out purchase plan for survival goods is what can help you survive in the face of any adversity.

Joe Boyle’s freezer contains 84 gallons of Extreme Moose Tracks Ice Cream which is available at a Safeway near you. 84 gallons of Moose Tracks Ice Cream is enough to face any emergency.

If one day you discover the end of the world is coming and you have failed to heed my suggestion borrowed from the Mormons by stocking up, stop on over, and I will sell you a small cup of Moose Tracks for $25.00 cash. We still might not survive a flood, famine, tornado, earthquake, war, uprising, pestilence, caterpillar invasion or the Lakewood Rental Inspection Program, but at least we will go out with a smile on our face by using the Joe Boyle modified Mormon survival emergency provision program.