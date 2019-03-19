Moby Dick; or The Scale . . .

The book “Moby Dick” “is sailor Ishmael’s narrative of the obsessive quest of Ahab, captain of the whaling ship Pequod, for revenge on Moby Dick, the white whale that on the ship’s previous voyage bit off Ahab’s leg at the knee . . . Its reputation as a ‘Great American Novel”‘ was established only in the 20th century, after the centennial of its author’s birth. William Faulkner confessed he wished he had written the book himself, and D. H. Lawrence called it ‘one of the strangest and most wonderful books in the world’ and ‘the greatest book of the sea ever written.’ Its opening sentence, “Call me Ishmael”, is among world literature’s most famous.” – Wikipedia

In the film Moby Dick, Captain Ahab was played by film super star Gregory Peck.

In the summer of 1956 I walked the few blocks from Maple Avenue to the Lakewood Colonial Theater to see Herman Melville’s classic, “Moby Dick” on film. At the time I think I had not read the book, but had read the Classics Illustrated comic book. Captain Ahab was played by film super star Gregory Peck. Even today I can still see the scenes of the movie play in my memory. The power of the film was created by two of my favorite humanities icons: John Huston, and Ray Bradbury. John Huston’s classic films are too numerous to name. Here are a few of my favorites: The Maltese Falcon, African Queen, The Treasure of Sierra Madre, The Man Who Would Be King, and The Quiet Man. I don’t know how many times I have watched each of those films. John Huson eventually gave up his American citizenship and moved to Ireland, the Emerald Isle. John Huston directed the Moby Dick and wrote the script with Ray Bradbury. Bradbury is also one of my favorite authors. Here are some of his most famous (I read them all): Fahrenheit 451, The Martian Chronicles, The Illustrated Man, and I Sing the Body Electric. My absolute favorite was a collection of short stories published in 1953, The Golden Apples of the Sun. The words “the golden apples of the sun” were part of the final stanza of the poem by Irish poet W. B. Yeats, “The Song of Wandering Aengus.” Even after over half a century, I can still quote the final three lines: “And pluck till time and times are done, The silver apples of the moon, The golden apples of the sun.”

Nancy Kirkpatrick talking with Music Educators Association (WMEA) Hall of Fame member Andy Burch.

The world is full of coincidences . . . and connections. The morning before St. Patrick’s Day this year, Peg and I drove to Emerald Ridge in South Hill to listen to our grandson Riley’s last musical competition as a student at Puyallup High School; he plays the euphonium.

We arrived at Emerald Ridge High School early. We listened to the final number from the Puyallup Symphonic Band and then entered the performance hall to find seats. Our son’s in-laws, Brent and Nancy Kirkpatrick as well as his wife Wendy were already seated. Soon we moved down two rows. Peg and I stayed in aisle seat but Brent and Nancy joined our daughter-in-law, Wendy. Soon I noticed them talking with Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) Hall of Fame member Andy Burch – nwadventures.us/Andy-Burch-Band-Director.html

On time, the Puyallup Concert Band, led by Director Eric Ryan began playing Of Sailors and Whales.

“Mr. Burch” was the music teacher of Riley Doman, his older sister Bailee, and his younger sister Laci. When Laci competed on flute a month earlier, Mr. Burch was there to hear her. Mr. Burch works miracles with students. The students and their parents love him. What a great and caring teacher.

The third movement, Father Mapple, had nearly half the band vocalizing almost like a Gregorian chant.

On time, the Puyallup Concert Band, led by Eric Ryan began playing their selection. The musical piece he had chosen for the competition was called Of Sailors and Whales. I had never heard of this number before, which has five movements, each corresponding to the major characters from Moby-Dick: Ishmael, Queequeg, Father Mapple, Captain Ahab, and the white whale itself. “The selections reflect the desire of humans to explore new lands, the depths of the ocean, the heights of the mountains, and outer space.” – Music Professor Douglas Weeks, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Of Sailors and Whales pulled you in and built it’s power with each part. The third movement, Father Mapple, had nearly half the band vocalizing almost like a Gregorian chant. Peg and I were captured. Captain Ahab and The White Whale left us with our mouths open as the band reached a powerful crescendo including bells, a kettle drum, and a large gong. The dominance of the horns was breath taking.

There were three judges. We sat directly behind two of them.

There were three judges. We sat directly behind two of them. At the end of the performance, the students and their parents left the auditorium and then milled about.

When the judges were ready, the band members with their instruments (no percussion) went to the rehearsal room. Director Eric Ryan thanked the students and then introduced one of the judges we had seen earlier. The judge knew of the piece, but had not heard it performed. She said, “The greatest compliment I can give you is that now I want to perform this piece.” She gave suggestions about the performance: recommending the brass be front and center and not off to the side to make it even more powerful. She mentioned that the score for the horns says, “You can’t play too loudly.” She then led the band through the drone and scales. A drone is a harmonic or monophonic effect with a note or continuously sounded though part or most of a song. Bagpipes have special drone reeds as well as other reeds to add melody. The drone of Of Sailors and Whales reaches out and nearly crushes your lungs. You can feel the hatred of Ahab and the absolute power of Moby Dick, the Great White Whale.

The judge led the band through the drone and scales.

In addition to the band members in the rehearsal room, there were perhaps a dozen others. Andy Burch was one of them. Our family added five. I’m positive Director Ryan will share more thoughts during their next class, but I am sure there will be plenty of accolades to go around. We were so proud of the band, Peg and I have met several of them over the years.

I’m positive Director Ryan will share more thoughts during their next class, but I am sure there will be plenty of accolades to go around.

Actually, Peg and I met Moby Dick in Copalis, near Ocean Shores, in 2017 on our last vacation to the coast. Well, really it was “Moby Dic,” a 1937 Buick Roadmaster, which had seen service as a wedding vehicle. Peg sat the in back seat to experience the luxury. We had a lovely time with the owners. – nwadventures.us/MobyDic.html

Actually, Peg and I met Moby Dick in Copalis, near Ocean Shores, in 2017 on our last vacation to the coast.

Peg and I had a lovely time in Ocean Shores and an even better time in South Hill. The music brought back my own band memories. In the fifth grade, 1956 at Park Lodge, just after I had seen “Moby Dick,” I began playing the Saxophone. I participated in numerous competitions at Clover Park High School, where I played alto in the orchestra and baritone in the concert band. Five of our grandchildren learned musical instruments in grade school through high school. Peg and I love music, art, and poetry. Each contains our own memories and dreams. The music we heard on Saturday morning, the day before St. Patrick’s Day, was our own “golden apples of the sun.”