Westside Story – Backwards Dessert & Pie For Breakfast

About 3:00a in the morning last night I woke up in a cold sweat and could not get back to sleep. I have known for some time that my trouble sleeping was being caused by an overwhelming buildup of guilt festering inside me.

You see I have two secrets I have kept to myself for decades and I realize now it is time for me to come clean.

To clear my conscience, I determined I need to adopt a more loving and sharing attitude. To accomplish my transformation into becoming a much better person, I am going to share, with my readers, the two lifestyle secrets I discovered 57 years ago which I still practice to this day.

It is a fact that most contemporary adults have been living a lie past on to them by their parents, and that lie is all about how you are to behave while eating each of your daily meals.

I discovered the secret truth years and years ago and have conducted my life of high-living by capitalizing on these two secrets. I have lived a life of privilege, albeit a life of secrecy, since making my two earth-shattering discoveries at age 18 right after leaving home.

Now for the first time ever, I am going to share my two secrets with you, my faithful readers. Are you ready? Stay focused. Do not be too quick to allow your negative side to discount my two priceless life secrets.

SECRET #1: I call this secret BACKWARD DESSERT. You need to keep an open mind and be willing to try something different in your life. To accomplish something different under the Backward Dessert concept, all you have to do is eat dessert first. Then if you are still hungry, you can eat your regular lunch or dinner. It is that easy.

Let me share a couple Backward Dessert advantages.

You never will suffer the challenge of being too full for dessert. Say you are in the middle of an average daily meal and suffer a heart attack and die followed by a face plant in the center of your dinner platter causing mash potatoes and peas to fly all over the place. No problem. You have already enjoyed dessert. You won’t miss a thing.

Photo #1: Backward Dessert features pie and a handcrafted Caramel Cappuccino espresso beverage.

SECRET #2: I call this secret HAVE PIE for BREAKFAST. It makes total sense if you think about it, especially if you stick with your fruit pies piled high with whipped cream. You get your fruit. You get your bread in the form of the pie crust. You get your dairy in the form of a mountain of whipped cream. Seems like a well balanced and healthy eating plan to me.

Photo #2: Pie For Breakfast features pie, and a handcrafted Caramel Cappuccino espresso beverage.

If you study Photo 1 and Photo 2 carefully, you will observe that they are very similar in most respects proving that a Backward Dessert or Pie for Breakfast is always easy to duplicate.

You do not have to take my word for the Pie for Breakfast concept. Secret #2 is backed up by science. You see my father-in-law was a renowned research scientist. He always advocated pie for breakfast.

At first, I did not want to eat pie for breakfast because of my faulty upbringing including having been brainwashed as a kid that I should not eat pie for breakfast. It is my father-in-law who thankfully lead me to one of life’s most tightly kept secrets and a better way of life.

Believe me or doubt me, but if you want to seize an elevated level of enjoyment in your life, try Backward Dessert or Pie for Breakfast. I have no doubt you will thank me.

(Note To Reader: Take a big deep breath before trying to read my next sentence.)

If you want to feel better about yourself, so you do not have a negative self-image because you are only a Taker and nothing but a copy-cat incapable of coming up with your own ideas to enhance your life, send me $1 every time you enjoy a Backward Dessert or Pie for Breakfast. That way your self-image in your new hedonistic lifestyle will be that of both a Giver and a Taker. You will feel great every time you enjoy a dessert and send Joe Boyle $1.

I promise to use the dollars you send to buy more desserts.

Oh, if you have not already noticed, check out my Saint Patrick’s Day tablecloth in the photo. As your verbose Irish raconteur, I wish you a Happy Saint Patrick’s Day.