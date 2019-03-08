Odd Fellows, but Not Well Met

My friend Denny called about 11:30 to invite Peg and me out to lunch. He suggested a fairly new restaurant near by, but I wasn’t ready to try it for a second time, yet. It had been too noisy, when another friend and I had eaten there. I suggested the new Odd Fellows in Westgate. Peg and I had dined a couple of years ago at Odd Fellows Pub & Eatery when we stayed the weekend in Auburn. The food was good.

There is a large welcoming sign and a door that has a neon OPEN sign above it. The door was locked.

The location is a bit strange in Westgate. There is a large common area on the street side corner of North 26th and Pearl. There is a large welcoming sign and a door that has a neon OPEN sign above it. The door was locked. You enter from the parking lot in Westgate. Parking is a bit of a jumble.

The fish was okay, but not better than any of our favorite restaurants.

The chairs and the benches were typical pub seating these days: hard, unyielding, and uncomfortable.

The waitress was friendly and nice. The food prices seemed fair. Denny asked how many pieces of fish were included with the fish and chips. She guessed four. The menu said, three. Three were delivered. The fries were okay. The entre included one wedge of lemon and one little container of tartar sauce. Then we shared a piece of fish each. The fish was okay, but not better than any of our favorite restaurants.

Peg said her first bite of her sandwich wasn’t dry, but it soon was.

Peg ordered a British sandwich. I had one dry bite. Peg said her first bite wasn’t dry, but it was soon. She enjoyed the tater tots.

I ordered the Hobo Clams. It was a beautiful delivery. There was plenty of bread, and lots of clams, but the broth was bland.

I ordered the Hobo Clams. It was a beautiful delivery. There was plenty of bread, and lots of clams, but the broth was bland and seemed creamy, not brothy. We will return next month to sample the food again. We didn’t expect perfection, but none of the three lunches we ordered were above just “okay.” I hope this restaurant improves. Westgate is becoming a nice restaurant niche, but Odd Fellows should make sure their food is top drawer. Although, we were at Odd Fellows during the lunch hour, it was not exceedingly busy.