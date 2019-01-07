Wedding Rings & Things

The Romans were pretty smart for their times. They built roads and structures that are still standing. If you wear a wedding ring on the ring finger of your left hand, it’s because you are part of the Roman tradition. The ancient Romans believed that the vein ran from the third finger in the left hand directly to the heart. They called it ‘Vena Amoris’ or the ‘Vein of Love.’

Do you wear a wedding ring? If so, then which finger is it on.

Byzantine Roman style marriage ring from the sixth century.

If you wear your wedding ring on your right hand, you are following the tradition of countries like Norway, Austria, Denmark, Poland, Belgium (some areas), Germany, Russia, Latvia, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

My wife Peg says, “My first ring from you was a ruby with hearts on either side, set in gold. I was heart broken when the ruby fell out when we visited Ellensburg in the late 70s.” I didn’t buy that ring, however. My mom gave it to me for Peg. Someone had left it behind at our family motel in Ponders Corner. The official engagement ring was purchased a few weeks after the engagement. Peg saw an estate sale ring while shopping at the Tacoma Mall. Peg knew we couldn’t afford it, but she showed me the gorgeous piece of art featuring seed pearls and an antique Limoges miniature portrait of a woman in a heavy gold setting. It was far from a traditional engagement ring. It is one of a kind and only worn on special occasions. I could never deny her anything . . . still can’t. We made payments to Friedlander and Sons at the Tacoma Mall. The last payment is due this August.

Our wedding rings were more affordable. My buddy Tony Schmidt, who was taking a a jewelry class at the University of Puget Sound where we were both fine arts majors, made our simple silver bands. I knew Tony from Mann Jr. High and Clover Park High. Peg and I outgrew the rings long ago.

We later replaced the silver bands with gold rings. I lost one gold band and out grew a second, but just tried it on again and it fits.

In my last year as board chair for TACID (Tacoma Area Coalition for Individuals with Disabilities), our theme for our morning breakfast fundraiser was “hidden treasure.” I used the treasure theme for my own anniversary. I saw an ad offering rings made from the silver of a sunken Spanish treasure ship from the 1600s. I ordered one ring made for Peg and one ring made for me. My ring not only shows that I am married, but also reminds me that Peg is my treasure. Most guys simply roll their eyes when I explain our rings; however, the women say, “Ahhhhhhhhh.”

Engagement and wedding rings are a personal matter. You can choose how you want to remember your vows. There are no wrong choices . . . or at least none that can’t be altered along the way.