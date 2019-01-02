New Year, New You

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

Many will say that their favorite holiday is Christmas. Visions of family, memories of cherished values, moments of life and light captured in time and tenderness.

Some will say their favorite holiday is Independence Day (every country has a Fourth of July, after all).

I have realized that the dawn of a New Year holds limitless possibilities. We have an innate obligation to make things better for our children and those to follow.

Often I have woken after a celebratory New Year’s Eve, bracing for the sunlight, but knowing this was a chance to roll up your sleeves and find just how easy it turns out to do the right thing.

I have eased into a tradition over the last few years of reaching out to old friends on the occasion of one more turn around the sun. A favorite quote of mine says something like ‘if a single instant wedge itself between friends, it becomes a month, it become a decade… it becomes too late’.

You know someone or some project that has gone a little too long untended. But the New You is now dedicated to making it a little better.

It’s not just a New Year. It’s a new day.