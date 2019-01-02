Aplets & Cotlets Imported from Turkey?

Did you know that Washington State’s Aplets and Cotlets were created in ancient Turkey? These sweet little confections weren’t called Aplets and Cotlets then, of course. There were called “lokum.” “Lokum was first referred to as ‘rahat ul-hulküm’ in Arabic which means ‘comforting the throat’, but over time it became ‘comfortable delight’.”* Turkish people recognize the benefits of what they also call Turkish Delight:

“It helps reduce tonsillitis.

Its carbohydrates are useful for kidney diseases.

A wonderful healer for boils and sores.”

I can’t speak to their healing powers, but I have enjoyed Aplets & Cotlets ever since riding around Washington State with my parents. Around a hundred years ago, Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian came to America and ended up in the town of Cashmere in eastern Washington. Europeans had began arriving in Cashmere around 1850. Mark and Armen bought an apple orchard and named it Liberty Orchards. Chelan County has the Wenatchee River running through it and the climate is perfect for growing apples. Mark and Armen sold apples, but produced more than they sold. Being from Europe, they well knew lokum and thought they could combine their excess apples with local walnuts and produce a similar candy. They named their product Aplets. When they added apricots to the mix they had Cotlets a few years later.

Liberty Orchards produces these candies and more. They still operate out of Cashmere, Washington. They also produce sliced candied apricots dipped in chocolate, which have been calling to me all afternoon. – libertyorchards.com/

My sister Deedee shops at Bartell Drugs, so I wasn’t surprised when I left our family Christmas party with two boxes of Liberty Orchards’ Dessert Delights. I’ve seen them on sale there before. The party was Friday evening. The first box was opened by me on Sunday. I plan to eat only a couple candies each day. They go down so easily. I think tea would accompany them well.

I love ancient world history . . . and one of my favorite police television dramas is Homicide Unit Istanbul . . . so it wouldn’t be that out of the ordinary for me to visit Istanbul and try some Turkish Delight in person. But it’s more likely that I would simply travel to Bartell’s at Sixth and Union when I finish the second box in a week or two.

*eliteworldhotels.com.tr/blog-en/food-drink/7-delicious-information-you-must-know-about-turkish-delight-lokum.4.1219.aspx

– Aplets and Cotlets are copyright protected terms