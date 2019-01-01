Rag Muffins, Grandchildren, and Family

“Donnnnnnnn, Donnnnnnn, I know you love me . . . I know you want me . . .” OMG, the siren call of rag muffins. I tried to resist. Cousins were coming over for mid-morning breakfast before they flew back to their homes in Detroit and Los Angeles. “Donnnnnnn, Donnnnnn . . .” What’s a man to do?

Rag muffins are so much a part of my life . . . my family . . . my thoughts . . . my loves. I’ve even written about them before. Biscuit dough cut into strips with one side coated in cinnamon and brown sugar: rolled up into little pinwheels of heaven. Topped with a pat (or two) of butter, I just can’t resist. My mom and my aunt (my mom’s twin sister) probably ate them as children back in Oklahoma and Missouri. They made them and shared the recipe and the need with their children and their mates. My wife makes them for me and our daughter makes them as Christmas gifts for family.

Washington has 43,000 kinship caregivers, both official and unofficial.

Even though it was Saturday, I was up early to complete some social media marketing for my clients. I had a client coming at nine. I turned on the computer at four-thirty. I worked until six-thirty and then collected the local newspapers and sat down at the kitchen table to read the latest news and other articles. I glanced at the Seattle Times headline “Grandparents raising grandkids*” and my mind immediately wandered from the cool blue morning light to our first two grandchildren. The oldest stayed with us for awhile with her mother and the second one we watched every Tuesday while her mother worked. Peg and I welcomed the opportunity. The memories of tickling, giggling, reading, and sharing adventures as well as the quiet moments together are golden.

Soon I was lost in recollections of Teletubbies and storybooks. Washington has 43,000 kinship caregivers, both official and unofficial. We would have been unofficial. The babes were hardly interruptions. I’m sure that’s how others feel as well. We were able to help and money was not a concern. The effort was a joy. It’s nice to see that grandparents are taking part in the raising of their grandchildren.

When I awoke from my reverie, I was two cups of cocoa and four rag muffins down.

There were no regrets and the rewards were as sweet as the impressions left by just those two grandchildren alone.

