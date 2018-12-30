Westside Story – We Will Miss You Stacie

Hey, before you look at the photo below, please do two things for me. #1. Do not tell my wife or Stacie’s husband about the picture. #2. Give me a chance to explain the photo.

I know the photo makes things look a little suspicious. It appears I am trying to avoid those meet the woman of your dreams internet matchmaker sites by taking advantage of Topside Coffee Cabin’s (TCC) day-spot for coffee drinking and matchmaking. A day-spot is like a night-spot, but it closes at 3:00p in the afternoon, and there is no drinking of alcohol; only tasty adult espresso beverages.

I accidentally loitered under the TCC sign that reads, “PICK UP HERE.” It was not too long before Stacie picked me up.

Photo: Stacie and Joe provide new meaning for the TCC “PICK UP HERE” sign.

If TCC is not your favorite coffee shop the only reason that can be true is if you have never been to TCC. But if TCC is one of your favorites, then you too know Stacie. Stacie is the greatest.

Sadly for us, Stacie and her husband are going to move to some far away place like South Carolina. You see, her husband flies big airplanes for the Air Force; our Air Force. He is getting a new PCS (Permanent Change of Station) assignment.

When Stacie told me she would be leaving before the new year, 2019, starts, I learned her husband’s occupation; flying for the Air Force, was causing Stacie to leave TCC.

I then posed my often asked question. “Your husband flies for the Air Force you say. Do you know my friends and neighbors, Dan and Catherine?” Stacie and her husband do know Dan and Catherine. Dan flies big planes for our Air Force too. Stacie has visited Dan and Catherine in my neighborhood. What a small world.

So we thought it would be fun for Stacie and me to send Catherine and Dan a photo of the two of us.

I know Dan, Catherine, and Stacie, but I did not know they knew each other. Stacie knows me, but she did not know I knew Dan and Catherine. Dan and Catherine know me, but they did not realize I knew Stacie.

Looks like 2 degrees of separation.

Goodby Stacie. Your friends at TCC are going to miss you. Goodbye Dan and Catherine. Dan and Catherine have already left my neighborhood to take off for their PCS and as expected are greatly missed already.

I feel it is now time for me to share one of my favorite quotes with these two young families who fly to defend our freedom.

“Life is an adventure.”

Stacie, watch out for those “Pick Up Here” signs. Once? Sure, your husband can figure anyone can make a mistake. Twice? Now things are really getting suspicious.

Hey, is that mistletoe on that PICK UP HERE sign?