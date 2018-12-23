Letter: Wise guys – maybe not who you think

The end of the year poll of most trusted professions – those viewed most honest and ethical once again outpacing all others – places nurses first, members of congress last, the latter tied for untrustworthiness with telemarketers.

Celebrities didn’t make the cut.

Some of the possible reasons:

‘To avoid wrinkles, sleep on your back, rather than your stomach,” Heather Locklear.

“Smoking can kill you. And if you’re killed, you’ve lost a very important part of your life,” Brook Shields.

Star Kim Kardashian, when asked to describe how she felt after the disintegration of her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries: “I spoke to a girl today who had cancer. She’s 18. And I was like, that’s how I feel.”

Must be tough.

As we wrap up the presents, celebrate the wisemen, and close out 2018, there’s another poll that occurs every year at this time if you’re into reading Proverbs:

“There are four things which are little upon the earth, but they are wiser than the wise men.”

Wiser than those who followed the star?

Well, at least on a par.

Wiser that those of us who follow stars of the celebrity sort?

Most certainly.

Wiser that those in congress?

By far.

Must be pretty important then?

Yes.

Characteristic of all four is what some commentators called their “instinctive sagacity,” the quality of being discerning, sound in judgment, farsighted, wise.

Clearly, in the case of these four, size is not the same as greatness. It is possible to live a life quite insignificant, one that never garners headlines, and yet be wise beyond our years.

Though unrecognized, uncelebrated, unacclaimed, like pearls progressively added to a string will one day form a necklace, like raindrops falling to either side of the Continental Divide will eventually find their way to the Atlantic or Pacific, a life worth living simply calls for the quiet carrying out of duty, diligently pursuing on good days and bad, when we feel like it or not that which will – like nurses – administer to those most immediately in our care for whom we are most responsible – our spouse, our family, and thus our community and beyond – the best care for the best outcome that will outlive us.