The Upside and Down of Bedding

Apparently I missed the conversion from traditional bedding to millennial bedding. It seems that millennials prefer a bottom sheet and a duvet. A duvet is a cotton cover over a comforter filled with down, feathers, or synthetic fibers. Laundry is still recommended on a weekly basis, but it is quicker, faster, and cheaper with just a bottom sheet and a cotton duvet to wash and dry.

When our kids were young, they didn’t seem to be able to handle the top sheet. They just used their quilts. If it got too cold the three slept in one bed, like puppies.

My wife, Peg and I are still of the bottom and top sheet, quilt, and blanket or bedspread population. Actually, I’m not sure where the bedspread is, but won’t worry about it until someone comes over that we want to impress. I am my own personal furnace. With a comforter and duvet on top of me, I would probably melt our TV and Roku remote controls. Spring and summer usually just means a bottom sheet, a top sheet and a quilt.

I love quilts because they are usually cotton (cotton breathes and feels nice and cool even on hot days and nights) and handmade ones get passed down from generation to generation. As a youngster I had two quilts: a log cabin motif and a cowboy lasso motif. They didn’t get passed down, they just got worn out. Today we only have a manufactured quilt. A poor substitute. Our daughter Andrea and our daughter-in-law Wendy quilted a few for us. They are small and beautiful and hang on the wall.

On top of all this, Peg is allergic to feathers and down, so we are comfortable with our traditional choice. It all comes down to what you like. Besides, Peg does the laundry, anyway.